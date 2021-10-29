For the third time in six seasons, the Waverly Tigers opened their football post-season in a gridiron battle with Germantown Valley View Spartans Friday night.
And for the first time in playoff history against Valley View, the Tigers were victorious, coming back from an 18-0 halftime deficit to stun the visitors with a 28-18 triumph.
After a dismal dreary first half that was much like the rainy drizzle coming down on Raidiger Field, the hosting Tigers needed a spark to change the storyline. The halftime break had arrived, and the Tigers still had never scored a point against Valley View in the series.
It took just one big play to start a firestorm early in third quarter. That spark came in the form of a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wade Futhey into the hands of Penn Morrison, igniting what became an explosion of offense. In an epic tale of two halves, the Tigers followed that initial touchdown with three more, relentless in pursuit of their first win over Valley View.
Aiming to erase the storyline from the 2016 and 2017 when the Tigers didn't score a point against the 12th-seeded Spartans, the first half of the 2021 game didn't look promising.
After an exchange of multiple punts that became a field position battle, Valley View's first successful drive came late in the opening quarter. Waverly's defense did not allow a touchdown, forcing the Spartans to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Caden Phillips to make the score 3-0 with 1:23 left on the clock.
On the ensuing drive, Waverly picked up one first down before J.T. Barnett punted the ball away again. The Spartans then followed with their most successful drive of the night, ending with a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Jake Clark. Jedrek Lynch ran for the conversion, making the lead 11-0 with 8:32 left in the opening half.
An exchange of punts followed, as neither defense allowed the opposing offense to do much. When Waverly got the ball back with 4:57 left in the half, it appeared the passing game might be starting to click. Wade Futhey completed short passes to Penn Morrison and Mark Stulley. On the next pass attempt, Futhey was scrambling and looking for an open receiver. As he started his throwing motion, the wet ball was nabbed by Tyler Brock for a pick-6 interception, returning it 68 yards for his team's next touchdown. With the kick, that made the Spartan lead 18-0 with 3:59 left in the half.
Continuing to fight, Waverly followed by putting together a 12-play, 68-yard drive that ended when Wade Futhey's scramble on 4th-and-11 came up short. That gave the Spartans the ball on their own 18-yard line, and they elected to run out the clock and go into the halftime break.
The locker room conversation was focused and just what the Tigers needed. The game was still within striking distance, because of Waverly's ability to score points.
"Give credit to Valley View. We felt like we probably took their best shot in the first half, and we were still in the game," said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree.
"We told our guys we have to believe in each other and trust each other. We cannot sulk, blame each other, or point fingers. The bottom line is we built this program on believing in what we're doing and trusting in your teammates. That is what we have to do in the second half. Trust your teammate to go and do his job, and then we are going to execute."
Valley View was eager to add to its lead on the opening possession of the second half, but Waverly had other ideas. Six different Tigers - including J.T. Barnett, Cai Marquez, Sam Paynter, Will Futhey, Penn Morrison and Jaygen Knisley - delivered tackles that resulted in holding the Spartans to a 34-yard field goal attempt. Phillips' kick had the distance but sailed wide right, giving the ball back to the Tigers.
It was time for Waverly to break up the shutout. The Tigers began their rally with a 6-play, 80-yard drive, finishing on that 47-yard touchdown pass from Wade Futhey to Morrison. Finally on the scoreboard, Waverly trimmed the lead to 18-7 with 8:03 left in the third quarter, as Keagan Smith connected on the kick. It took all of 1:30 for the Tigers to score.
"At first, our offense just wasn't clicking too well. Momentum is a big part of it. They (Valley View) had all of the momentum in the first half," said Penn Morrison.
"We came out in the second half, got a quick stop and scored that touchdown. It just takes one little thing to get the crowd back into the game. That really got us going. It just flowed from there obviously with 28 straight points. Once we get the flow going, we are dangerous! We just have to get to that point and get moving fast when the other team starts to get a little bit tired. We are really conditioned. Once we get in that groove, it is hard to stop us."
Inspired, the defense forced a quick punt, as Will Futhey and Mark Stulley delivered tackles for losses on the first two downs. Then J.T. Barnett followed with a sack for a 7-yard loss, forcing the punt.
The sprinkles of chilly drizzle turned into a steady rain as the Tigers saw the momentum continue to tip in their favor. Wasting little time, the Tigers closed a 5-play, 57-yard drive with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Jase Hurd that took 51 seconds off the clock. After Keagan Smith tacked on the extra-point, Waverly was within four, 18-14, with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
Morrison delivered defensively on Valley View's ensuing possession, leaping up to secure an interception at the Spartan 35-yard line. He was able to weave his way back for a 25-yard return, getting stopped at the 10-yard line. On Waverly's first offensive play of the drive, Morrison was rewarded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Wade Futhey. The kick from Smith gave the Tigers a 3-point lead at 21-18.
Waverly's defense limited Valley View to one first down before the Spartans had to punt. That led to another scoring drive for the Tigers. As the Waverly offensive line continued to provide holes, Hurd continued to run, breaking a 33-yard scamper early in the drive before finishing with a 2-yard touchdown rush with a push from the line. Smith made the kick to go 4-for-4 on the night, as the Tigers led 28-18.
Waverly's defense continued to make tackles and get stops. With just over a minute left, Penn Morrison delivered the game-sealing blow with an interception at midfield.
"I put interceptions over touchdowns any day. I love getting picks. That's just part of what I do for my team," said Morrison of his two-interception night.
In the passing game, Morrison knows he is the beneficiary of the attention that senior wide receiver Will Futhey draws. Will Futhey has faced double coverage all season long.
"Will is getting so much attention that it opens it up for me. I had single coverage a lot. That was one of the things we went over at halftime. I knew I could beat the kid who was on me in single coverage. We had to throw it that way," said Morrison.
Defensively, 15 different Tigers recorded tackles, led by J.T. Barnett (9.5), Braylon Robertson (8.5) and Jason McClellan (5.5). Waverly also broke up seven passes, led by Mark Stulley's three deflections.
"I thought defensively we played great today," said Crabtree. "We got them in uncomfortable situations, and took care of the run game in the second half. If we forced him (Valley View quarterback Caden Henson) to pass, we felt like we could get some pressure. We were able to do that, and then we got turnovers."
Waverly finished the night with 21 first downs, while the Spartans had 13, nine of which came in the opening half. Rushing yardage was similar between the two teams, but the Tigers had a slight edge, finishing at 171. That was 12 yards more than the Spartans had at 159. The passing portion of the game was a different story, as Futhey threw for 239, while Valley View quarterback Caden Henson passed for 99.
Quarterback Wade Futhey quietly surpassed the Waverly single-season passing yardage record, set by 2021 graduate Haydn' Shanks just one season ago at 2,574 yards. Futhey passed for 239 yards against Valley View, pushing his total to 2,603 to take the record. He will have the opportunity to add to the total as the Tigers will head to Clinton-Massie for the second straight year in the post-season.
For Valley View, Henson finished 10-of-23 in the passing game for 99 yards and 2 interceptions. Most of his damage was done in the first half as he was elusive, carrying the ball 11 times for 44 yards. Running back Jake Clark finished with 23 runs for 115 yards and a touchdown.
"We had great adjustments by our coaching staff, especially from Coach (Jacob Knight) on the offensive side of ball and our defensive staff. It was a total team effort," said Crabtree. "Jase Hurd and the running game got going in the second half. That really opens things up in general when we can start running the football."
After being limited to short gains by the Valley View defense in the opening half, the Waverly offensive line started opening up larger holes in the second half, allowing Hurd to finish with 155 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries. Penn Morrison finished with 8 receptions for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with his 2 interceptions and 3 tackles. Stulley caught 6 passes for 66 yards, Will Futhey grabbed 4 for 19 yards, and Wyatt Crabtree secured 2 for 13 yards.
For the coaching staff, erasing the memories of never scoring a point against Valley View in two previous playoff meetings was the icing on the cake.
"I talked to our guys beforehand about playing for the guys who came before them and setting the standard for those that follow behind them. I told them one of the opportunities they had tonight was to redeem some things from previous years for those guys who played before," said Crabtree.
"Then we came out and executed like we needed to in the second half. On both sides of the football, we played with greater relentlessness and tenacity. I'm just super proud of these guys for what we were able to do tonight."
The next stop is Clarksville Clinton-Massie for the second round of post-season football play on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The Tigers played there last year in the playoffs. Clinton-Massie won that game 31-28 by hitting a field goal with 2.8 seconds left on the clock.
