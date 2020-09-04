The Eagles quickly established themselves. Defensively, Eastern forced a punt after punt and never allowed East to get to the red zone.
Eastern scored on the opening drive less than two minutes into the game when quarterback Wyatt Hines connected with Logan Clemmons for the first touchdown pass in the game. Clemmons outleaped his defender and made a one-handed grab. Chase Carter’s point after gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 10:07 left on the clock.
The Eagles forced a pair of Tartan punts during the opening quarter. After the first punt, the the Eagles flew down the field, finishing with a direct snap touchdown rush by senior Dillion Mattox from the 1-yard line. Carter’s PAT doubled the score, giving the Eagles a 14-0 advantage. That wasn’t the end of the offense for the quarter. That touchdown came at the 4:18 mark.
After another East punt attempt resulted in a bad snap, the Eagles recovered the ball at the Tartan 19-yard line. Hines connected with Colten Denny for a four yard pickup before Mattox ran for five more yards. Then Hines finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Devon Conley. Carter’s kick made the lead 21-0 with 1:39 left in the frame.
The fourth touchdown came early in the second quarter. Hines showcased his arm, firing a long pass to lanky senior receiver Bryce Myers who was running along the Tartans’ sideline. Myers made the catch around the 45-yard line and was all alone as he sprinted into the end zone, going for a 68-yard touchdown strike. Carter’s kick gave the Eagles a 28-0 cushion with 10:48 left in the quarter.
It was Myers who found himself the beneficiary of a second touchdown pass on the next series. As the Eagles moved into the red zone, Hines was forced to scramble and heaved the ball in the direction of one of his receivers. With Myers running a short route, Myers was in the right place at the right time, tipping the ball to himself to score from nine yards out. That pushed the score to 34-0.
East had its most successful drive of the half, electing to try and pick up a first down in Eagle territory. However, senior Matt Conley had other ideas, breaking into the backfield to end any threat.
Eastern’s final touchdown came just 29 seconds into the fourth quarter when Logan Clemmons broke a 68-yard run to the end zone. Carter’s PAT made it 41-0, which was the final score
“We had a good first half. We didn’t have any game film on them. They didn’t have a scrimmage or a week one opponent. So we didn’t know exactly what we were going to see. They have some nice athletes,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “But we are really good in the trenches this year. Our o-line and d-line takes over. We have been winning games from our winter work in the weight room.We made that commitment and we are dominating the trenches on both sides of the ball.”
Outside of the third quarter when the Eagles had a touchdown and then a fourth-down pickup negated on back-to-back penalties, Eastern seemed to have everything going its way.
The Eagles finished with 10 first downs on offense, while limiting East to three on defense.
“Coach Yates’ defense had a great shutout tonight. The defense was playing well. The offensive line was taking over. I’m not happy with the third quarter, but we did have a touchdown called back. We have some penalties to clean up,” said Tomlison.
“Charlie Martin moved into the district (lineman). He’s a big strong boy and a sophomore. He’s starting to get his feet wet. He had a heck of a game. At one point, he made four or five tackles in a row. The nice thing is that they are all sophomores, and Justin Bradley, a freshman, got reps tonight. We are big and strong. I like the way this team is progressing.”
Logan Clemmons had an interception to go along with a two touchdown night. Clemmons finished with six rushes for 83 yards and a touchdown, while securing the other on a 31-yard pass from Hines. Hines finished 6-of-8 for 157 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. Myers was the leading receiver with 3 catches for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We are right where we want to be. We feel like it will come down to us, Symmes Valley and Northwest for the championship. They won it last year. They have the banner,” said Tomlison. “All winter we’ve talked about wanting to hang a banner in our gym for the first time. It has to go through Symmes Valley. We have to go to Symmes Valley next week and take care of business.”
Tartans 0 0 0 0 — 0
Eagles 21 13 0 7 — 41
