Matt's Take

Superdome Return

The New Orleans Superdome hosted the Bengals and Saints on Sunday, as Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow once again shined in front of 70,000 fans like they did in the College Football Championship Game a few years back at LSU. The two put on quite a show yet again and helped lead the team to a much needed win over the Saints.

