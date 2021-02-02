With the calendar turning to February, the high school basketball post-season is fast approaching.

On Sunday, the Southeast District of the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its post-season sectional/district basketball brackets for the high school girls varsity teams. Records listed are at the time of the draw.

Top seeds were awarded to Sheridan (13-1) in Division II, Wheelersburg (13-1) in Division III, and Notre Dame (14-1) in Division IV.

For Pike County in Division II, the seventh-seeded Waverly Lady Tigers (13-3) will start post-season play at home versus the 10th-seeded Jackson Ironladies (9-10) on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The winner of that sectional final game will likely head to Vinton County to take on the second-seeded Lady Vikings on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in a district semifinal contest, unless the Lady Vikings suffer an upset by in the sectional final round. The district final for that bracket is listed for Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.

In Division III, the 21st-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (5-7) will head to 12th-seeded Federal Hocking (11-5) on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will meet the winner between fifth-seeded Dawson Bryant (16-1) and 28th-seeded Wellston (3-7) on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at one of those schools, depending on the outcome of the game. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and the district final is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

In Division IV, the 13th-seeded Western Lady Indians (3-8) will head to fourth-seeded Waterford (11-5) on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. for a sectional final contest. The winner of that game will go to the district semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined by the outcomes. The district final is set for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.

Also in Division IV, the 15th-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (1-11) will start with a home game on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. versus the 16th-seeded Clay Lady Panthers (0-13). The winner of that game will head to second-seeded Peebles (11-1) on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. and the district final is set for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Locations for those games will be determined.

To view the brackets in their entirety, see the online version of this story at newswatchman.com/sports.

Email at jbillings@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @ Julie_Billings

Recommended for you


Load comments