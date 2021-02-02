With the calendar turning to February, the high school basketball post-season is fast approaching.
On Sunday, the Southeast District of the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its post-season sectional/district basketball brackets for the high school girls varsity teams. Records listed are at the time of the draw.
Top seeds were awarded to Sheridan (13-1) in Division II, Wheelersburg (13-1) in Division III, and Notre Dame (14-1) in Division IV.
For Pike County in Division II, the seventh-seeded Waverly Lady Tigers (13-3) will start post-season play at home versus the 10th-seeded Jackson Ironladies (9-10) on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. The winner of that sectional final game will likely head to Vinton County to take on the second-seeded Lady Vikings on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in a district semifinal contest, unless the Lady Vikings suffer an upset by in the sectional final round. The district final for that bracket is listed for Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.
In Division III, the 21st-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (5-7) will head to 12th-seeded Federal Hocking (11-5) on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will meet the winner between fifth-seeded Dawson Bryant (16-1) and 28th-seeded Wellston (3-7) on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at one of those schools, depending on the outcome of the game. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and the district final is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
In Division IV, the 13th-seeded Western Lady Indians (3-8) will head to fourth-seeded Waterford (11-5) on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. for a sectional final contest. The winner of that game will go to the district semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined by the outcomes. The district final is set for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.
Also in Division IV, the 15th-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (1-11) will start with a home game on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. versus the 16th-seeded Clay Lady Panthers (0-13). The winner of that game will head to second-seeded Peebles (11-1) on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. and the district final is set for Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Locations for those games will be determined.
To view the brackets in their entirety, see the online version of this story at newswatchman.com/sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.