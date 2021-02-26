Finishing up the 2020-2021 high school hoops season, the Eastern Eagles had the opportunity to finish with a victory on their home court, winning 55-52 over the Oak Hill Oaks.
Eastern was not able to pick up a win in post season play, traveling to Symmes Valley and suffering a 68-54 loss Wednesday evening. That brings the season to a close at 4-17 overall and 3-13 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
Eastern will lose Dillion Mattox, Jake Tribby, Trenten Brown and Errol Hesson to graduation.
SOC II Finale
In a game that was close from beginning to end, the Eagles had the opportunity to send their seniors out with a victory on the home floor Saturday afternoon with a 55-52 win over Oak Hill.
Eastern was able to put three players in double figures, as the balanced attack paid dividends. Senior Dillion Mattox led the way with 19 points, junior Isaac Richardson added 15 points on five three-pointers, and Brennen Slusher scored 13.
Slusher, Richardson and Mattox combined for 11 of the 12 points Eastern scored in the opening quarter. Jake Tribby added the other point from the line. The Oaks were in front 15-12 going into the second quarter.
Eastern had its top scoring effort in the second quarter, outscoring the Oaks 20-16 to push ahead 32-31 at the half. Mattox scored nine, Richardson provided six and Slusher added five.
The Eagles moved ahead by outscoring the Oaks 15-11 in the third quarter to go up 47-42. Richardson and Mattox each provided six points, Neil Leist added a bucket, and Tribby had another free throw.
In the final quarter, the Eagles had one three-pointer from Slusher and another from Leist, as well as a pair of free throws from Tribby, staying ahead of the Oaks for the 55-52 win.
OHHS — 15 16 11 10 — 52
EHS — 12 20 15 8 55
OAK HILL (52) — Harden 2 0 0-0 4, Hines 4 6 0-0 26, A. Hall 3 0 1-2 7, G. Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Mullett 2 0 0-0 4, B. Howell 2 1 0-0 7, Stiltner 0 1 0-0 3, Fisher 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 13 7 2-4 52.
EASTERN (55) — Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Richardson 0 5 0-0 15, Dillion Mattox 8 1 0-1 19, Errol Hesson 0 0 0-0 0, Neil Leist 2 3 0-0 13, Lance Barnett 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Tribby 0 0 4-6 4, TOTALS 11 10 4-7 55.
Sectional Semifinal @ SV
A rough start saw the Eastern Eagles dig too big of a hole in their Division IV sectional semifinal clash at Symmes Valley Wednesday evening.
The hosting Vikings outscored Eastern 21-8 in the opening quarter and 14-5 in the second to move ahead 35-13 at the half.
Despite facing that large deficit, the Eagles fought back with a 29-point effort in the third quarter. Brennen Slusher led the attack by scoring 10 of those points, followed by Dillion Mattox with seven points. Teagan Werner and Neil Leist each hit a three-pointer. Jake Tribby had a bucket and two free throws. Lance Barnett also had a basket. The Vikings countered with 15 points, keeping themselves ahead 50-42 going to the final quarter.
Having used up a lot of energy, Eastern still managed to generate 12 points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t outscore the Vikings and make up the deficit. Leist provided five points for Eastern, Mattox added four, Isaac Richardson had a bucket, and Slusher split a pair of free throws. The Vikings sealed the 68-54 win by finishing 10-of-14 on the line in the final frame.
Once again, the Eagles had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double figures. Mattox and Slusher each finished with 14 points, followed by Leist with 11.
Symmes Valley advances to the sectional final Saturday evening against the top seeded New Boston Tigers.
EHS — 8 5 29 12 — 54
SVHS — 21 14 15 18 — 68
EASTERN (54) — Michael Cantrell 0 0 0-0 0, K. J. Reinsmith 0 0 0-0 0, Teagan Werner 0 1 0-0 3, Lance Barnett 1 0 0-1 2, Dillion Mattox 6 0 2-4 14, Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Richardson 3 0 0-1 6, Errol Hesson 0 0 0-0 0, Neil Leist 1 2 3-4 11, Brennen Slusher 1 3 3-4 14, Jake Tribby 1 0 2-2 4, TOTALS 13 6 10-16 54.
SYMMES VALLEY (68) — C. Brammer 3 1 0-0 9, L. Leith 8 0 1-5 17, J. Ferguson 0 0 2-2 2, D. Scherer 4 3 7-8 24, E. Patterson 5 0 2-8 12, G. Walsh 1 0 4-6 6, N. Strow 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21 4 16-29 68.
