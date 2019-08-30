A strong start for the Waverly Lady Tigers soccer team wasn't enough to hold off a second-half rally from the Wheelersburg Pirates Thursday evening, resulting in a 3-2 loss for the hosts.
The two teams met at Raidiger Field where Waverly gained the early edge on a pair of goals from Amelia Willis. She scored her first, thanks to an assist from Loren Moran, with 33 minutes left in the half. She scored her second less than four minutes later, cashing in on an assist from Kylie Smith to put Waverly ahead 2-0. The Lady Tigers held that lead going into the break.
Unfortunately for Waverly, the second half belonged to the Lady Pirates, who countered with three goals to take the contest 3-2.
"This was a very difficult match for us. Our team came out strong and set Wheelersburg on their heels," said Waverly coach Chris Murphy. "We set the tone early and it was our match to lose. We made a couple of mistakes that they capitalized on, and in the end, that was the difference."
Willis led the Lady Tigers in shots with five, followed by Moran with four and Smith with two. Michaela Rhoads had the most interceptions with six, followed by Alexis Murphy with three. Lydia Brown, Kylee Murphy, Smith and Willis all had two, while Katie Walker provided one. Rhoads also led in steals with three, followed by Smith with two. Brown, Alexis Murphy, Kylee Murphy and Willis added one each.
"(Coach) Danielle (Morgan) and I cannot say enough about the efforts of our athletes tonight. Each player gave a great effort. We will continue to learn from our mistakes and look forward to seeing Wheelersburg at their place," said Murphy. "We would like to compliment Wheelersburg and their ability to keep their composure and rally from behind and put three goals in."
The Lady Tigers are now 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Southern Ohio Conference play. Waverly plays at home Tuesday night again Logan Elm.
