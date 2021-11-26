COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew, in conjunction with Major League Soccer, announced that the Crew will begin the 2022 MLS campaign at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, February 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET. A complete MLS regular-season schedule is set to be unveiled in the near future, with a local broadcast schedule to follow.
The 2022 season will mark the Crew’s 27th in MLS and the first full season at Lower.com Field, located in Astor Park. Season Ticket Memberships are now available and fans looking to secure their spot can call 614-447-2739, visit www.columbuscrew.com/tickets/memberships or email ticketoffice@columbuscrew.com to get connected with a Season Ticket Member representative.
The Crew are undefeated in its last five home openers dating back to 2017. Additionally, the Black & Gold earned a point in a 2-2 draw against eventual Supporters’ Shield winners New England Revolution in the first-ever match at Lower.com Field on July 3, 2021.
The MLS regular season will run through Decision Day, the regular season finale, on Sunday, October 9. All teams will play a 34-game regular season - 17 home games, 17 away games - facing each of their conference opponents two times and playing eight non-conference opponents once.
The MLS regular season schedule will consist of all weekend matches with the exception of five, or fewer, midweek matches – targeting one each in May, June, and July, and two in August. The midweek match dates for each team will not be scheduled in consecutive weeks.
