The Piketon Redstreaks’ defense chased Oak Hill quarterback Eddie Abele all night and defeated the Oak Hill Oaks 26-7 Friday night in Oak Hill.
The win takes Piketon to 2-0 on the young season.
Piketon struck first with 5:06 to go in the first quarter. A four-yard touchdown run by Alan Austin capped a seven-play, 73-yard drive to give Piketon a 6-0 lead. The two point conversion failed.
Oak Hill started to move the ball but on fourth down, Alex Jenkins sacked Abele to give the ball back to the Redstreaks’ offense. Piketon scored on the ensuing drive with a 43-yard touchdown strike from Austin to Levi Stanley to put Piketon up 14-0 after converting the two-point try.
Oak Hill cut the lead in half with 5:35 to go in the first half on a Nate Clutters four yard touchdown run.
Piketon scored less than a minute later on a screen pass to Buddy Wilson that Wilson took around the right side and down the sideline for 61 yards and a Redstreak score.
Neither team scored for much of the second half. With 3:08 left in the contest Wilson scored again, running it in from 12 yards out to give Piketon the 26-7 lead.
The Redstreaks will entertain the Valley Indians Friday night. An expanded version of this story and game photos will appear online at newswatchman.com/sports and in the Wednesday print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
