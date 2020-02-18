When the offense ebbs and flows, defensive basketball can still take your team a long way.
Every bit of that defense was needed for the Piketon Redstreaks to hang on for a 42-38 Division III sectional semifinal basketball win over West Union Monday night on the floor of Waverly’s downtown gymnasium.
It looked like the Redstreaks were going to run away with the win early, going up 21-5 early in the second quarter. But the shots that were falling for the first 10 minutes didn’t fall for the next 20. The Dragons worked to whittle Piketon’s lead down to one during that time, 30-29, with four minutes to play. Then some shots began to fall again, allowing the Redstreaks to stay in front and seal the 42-38 win on the line.
“We are perimeter dominant. When you are perimeter dominant on the offensive end, it ebbs and flows. If it flows for the majority of the game, that’s when we are really dangerous. If it ebbs for the majority of the game, we could be in a lot of trouble,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller.
“Tonight, it flowed really well and then it ebbed for about two quarters. Then Brody Fuller hit a huge shot down the stretch. Levi Gullion had a great take on the offensive end. That’s what we want. We want looks at the basket or catch-and-shoot threes. The shots went in during the first half. In the second half, they didn’t drop as often. Luckily, our defense was so good we were able to hang on against a solid West Union team.”
Piketon senior Tyree Harris started the scoring in the game, taking the opportunity to drive up the middle between defenders for a hard-fought lay-in. The Dragons responded by taking their only lead of the game, starting with a Zane Kingsolver basket, followed by a Piketon turnover that allowed Cameron Campbell to add a point from the line, 3-2.
The Redstreaks continued to drive the lane, getting up to an 8-3 lead with scoring from Levi Gullion and Brody Fuller. Next the Redstreaks went to the perimeter. Fuller delivered a pass to a wide-open Harris, who sunk the first three of the game, finishing a 9-0 run. After Campbell hit for the Dragons, Harris cashed in on a pass from Chris Chandler for another wide open three. Chandler finished the scoring in the quarter with a pair of shots from the line after getting fouled on a putback attempt. Piketon led 16-5.
Continuing with their momentum, the Redstreaks started the scoring in the third quarter with Shane Leedy scoring on a fast break assist from Gullion. Then senior Logan Nichols hit a long three-pointer over a defender, making the advantage 21-5. Then the offensive lull began. The Redstreaks went 0-for-7 over the next three minutes, while the Dragons added nine points to trim the Piketon lead down to seven, 21-14. Piketon broke through the drought when Harris scored on a pressbreak assist from Leedy, making the lead 23-14 going into the break.
West Union started the third quarter on a 6-2 run to get the Piketon lead down to five, 25-20. Then Harris delivered his third three-point shot of the game. Another lull in scoring followed for the Redstreaks, but their defense limited the Dragons to five points over the next four minutes. Then Nichols delivered the final bucket of the quarter to keep Piketon in front by five, 30-25.
The Redstreaks couldn’t buy a basket in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, but again, their defense kept the Dragons from doing much damage. Piketon was 0-for-7 during that stretch, holding West Union off for nearly three minutes. The Dragons broke through with back-to-back baskets around the five-minute mark, cutting Piketon’s lead to one, 30-29. Fuller was able to snap Piketon’s drought with a pullup jumper in the lane with 3:46 to play, increasing the lead to three. Kingsolver hit to cut it to one for a final time, 32-31.
Piketon pushed ahead when Gullion delivered a three-point play with Nichols having an out-of-bounds save. Fuller followed that up with a three-pointer, opening up a 38-31 advantage. The Dragons weren’t done fighting. They trimmed it back to three, 38-35, before putting Chandler on the line for a one-and-one with 39.1 seconds to go. Chandler swished both shots. A three-pointer from Campbell cut the lead to two, 40-38, with 17 seconds to go. Then Nichols was fouled, but he couldn’t get his free throw to fall. The Dragons secured the rebound and looked to drive for the tying shot. That’s when Tyree Harris stood his ground in the paint and took a charge, stopping the Dragons in their tracks. Gullion drew the final foul and hit both of his free throws to seal the 42-38 win.
Harris led the Redstreaks with 13 points, hitting three of their five three-pointers. Gullion followed with 11 points, while Fuller added seven points and Nichols produced five. Chandler had four points from the line, while Leedy had a bucket for two points.
Harris and Nichols are the two seniors for the team. Nichols only recently returned from injury. Originally, he was not expected to play this season.
“It has been a struggle finding where Logan fits. Tonight is the first night where I played him at crunch time. Logan was great for us. It was just trying to get him acclimated to our system. We are excited,” said Miller.
“Tyree was massive for us. We drew three charges as a team. We probably legitimately had five. That just shows where we are at as a program. All our kids care about is each other and winning. You can see that on the floor.”
The Redstreaks will now face a familiar foe, as they will square off with the Zane Trace Pioneers on Friday night at 6 p.m in a Division III sectional final at Waverly High School. Zane Trace won both Scioto Valley Conference matchups over Piketon by scores of 64-51 and 55-39.
“Zane Trace is next,” said Miller. “They know all about us, and we know all about them.”
