Shawnee State senior student-athlete Seth Farmer qualified for his second consecutive national championship berth in the one mile in as many seasons, with the Piketon native running a time of 4:17.17 in preliminary competition to seal up his third consecutive appearance in the NAIA One Mile National Finals on Friday, March 6.
Farmer, who finished just 1.06 seconds off of the fastest preliminary time set by Milligan's Tim Thacker (4:16.11), officially qualified for his third consecutive national championship in the one mile to become the first student-athlete in the short lifespan of the men's indoor track and field program.
In running seventh, the senior matched his preliminary finish from his sophomore season. He matched his pre-race seeding and ran a hundreth and five one-thousandths better than his best time in 2020 (4:17.32).
During finals competition, Farmer ran a 4:11.46 in 2018 to finish fifth and won last year's national title with a 4:11.79.
Then on Saturday, March 7, he wrapped up his senior indoor track competition by achieving All-American status.
For the third time in his illustrious running career, Shawnee State track and field student-athlete Seth Farmer not only qualified for the NAIA National Finals in the one mile, but placed in the top-five in said event as the senior harrier finished fourth overall with a time of 4:12.29 to claim NAIA All-American status yet again
Farmer, who was one of only five athletes to run at or under a 4:13 in the NAIA One Mile National Finals, ran under that mark for a third consecutive season as well with the Piketon native posting a 4:11.46 as a sophomore (fifth), a national-championship winning 4:11.79 as a junior, and this year's 4:12.29.
In the race itself, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)'s Wesley Meyer (4:06.09), Milligan (Tenn.)'s Tim Thacker (4:06.70), and St. Francis' (Ill.) Omar Paramo (4:10.38) were the only individuals to run faster than Farmer.
In his final indoor track season with Shawnee State, Farmer collected two Mid-South Conference Track Athlete of the Week honors. He'll have the outdoor track season left to add on to his mantle, as Farmer already holds six Mid-South Conference Runner or Track Athlete of the Week accolades with the outdoor season still left.
Farmer and the men's outdoor track and field unit are scheduled to compete in the Coastal Carolina Invitational beginning on Friday, March 13.
