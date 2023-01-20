Just like a fish in water, the Pike County Piranhas Swim Team has grown in its second year of existence.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Piranhas had the opportunity to show off their skills in their home Pike County YMCA pool and take on the Ross County YMCA Marlins. The Piranhas are coached by head coach Eric Nichols. He is assisted by Carrie Nichols and Brandy Harris.


