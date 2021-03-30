Winning a pitchers’ duel on the road in a league game to open the season, the Waverly Lady Tigers had an emphatic finish Monday night, claiming a 6-0 triumph at Portsmouth West.
According to Waverly Head Coach Scott Hayes, the game was a pitching battle between Lady Tiger Camryn Campbell and West’s Sidney McDermott. Campbell came out victorious, recording a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts, after the Lady Tigers blew the game open with six runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Leading the offense, senior Zoiee Smith was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Abbie Marshall finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Maddy Collett added a double and a pair of RBIs.
Waverly (1-0, 1-0 SOC II) is scheduled to take on Chillicothe at home Thursday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.