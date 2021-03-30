Winning a pitchers’ duel on the road in a league game to open the season, the Waverly Lady Tigers had an emphatic finish Monday night, claiming a 6-0 triumph at Portsmouth West.

According to Waverly Head Coach Scott Hayes, the game was a pitching battle between Lady Tiger Camryn Campbell and West’s Sidney McDermott. Campbell came out victorious, recording a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts, after the Lady Tigers blew the game open with six runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Leading the offense, senior Zoiee Smith was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Abbie Marshall finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Maddy Collett added a double and a pair of RBIs.

Waverly (1-0, 1-0 SOC II) is scheduled to take on Chillicothe at home Thursday evening.

