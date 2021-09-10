In a battle of two evenly matched teams, the Piketon girls soccer team was victorious against the visiting Chesapeake Lady Panthers. The Lady Redstreaks scored three goals in the first half and a pair of goals in the second half as they defeated Chesapeake 5-1.
“We played Chesapeake last year, and we’ve been waiting for this game. They played a heck of a game, and we played our best game, too. It was pretty evenly matched teams,” said Piketon coach Ally Shaw.
“We set up a defensive formation and our top of the field was a group of experienced girls that work well together. They talk well. Some of our defensive players are new to the game. They learned a lot this season, and they played a really great game.”
Just over a minute into the game, Piketon’s Olivia MacCrae got the Redstreaks on the board with a goal at the 38:40 mark of the first half. The Redstreaks would get another shot at goal with 17:00 left in the first half, but a save by the Panther keeper kept the game 1-0.
MacCrae scored her second goal of the game giving Piketon a 2-0 with 13:20 left in the half. Just a little over 10 minutes later, Aliah Crace found the back of the net giving Piketon a 3-0 lead. Chesapeake scored a goal as time ran down in the first half cutting the Piketon lead to 3-1 at the intermission.
“Sometimes we make rookie mistakes and they learn from it. We just have to take it as it comes, but we were able to hold them to a goal,” said Shaw. Both teams battled and fought for possession early in the second half.
With 32:11 left to go in the contest, Madison Dean sent the ball past the Panther keeper to give Piketon a three goal 4-1 lead. With 19:00 left in the game, Chesapeake was awarded a penalty kick. Then goalie Natalie Cooper made the save, keeping the score 4-1. Next MacCrae recorded the hat trick scoring the Redstreaks' final goal with 7:45 left in the game. The Redstreaks would then go on to win 5-1 for their first victory of the season.
“We needed a confidence booster for sure, and this is going to be our confidence booster. We learned how to communicate more effectively. We learned about the type of passes it takes to be able to get a good shot off on goal, and not a late or desperation shot. So I think we’re coming out not only with a win, but a lot of knowledge in our back pocket.”
Statistically MacCrae led the Redstreaks with the hat trick while Aliah Crace and Madison Dean both scored a goal. Natalie Cooper had 6 saves.
Piketon will now travel south to Ironton on Monday as they take on Rock Hill.
