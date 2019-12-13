After the first quarter, Friday was a tough evening for the Eastern Eagles.
Eastern suffered a 70-38 defeat to the visiting Oak Hill Oaks to drop to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The first quarter was competitive for the two teams. With less than two minutes to go, Eastern senior Hunter Cochenour converted a three-point play to give the Eagles a 15-14 lead for the final time in the first quarter. Oak Hill’s big man, Chase Hammond, responded with a basket to take the lead, 16-15. After an Eastern turnover, the Oaks scored again to go up 18-15.
Oak Hill shot 9-for-15 in the second quarter, adding 21 points while holding the Eagles to eight. Brennen Slusher hit a three-pointer early in the second quarter for the Eagles, briefly cutting the lead to three again, 21-18. Then the Oaks went on an 11-0 run, going up 32-18 before Cochenour could break through with a bucket. Oak Hill followed by adding nine more points to stretch the lead to 39-20. Slusher launched a ball from just inside the half court line that swished through at the buzzer to make it 39-23. The inside-outside combo of Chase Hammond and Drew Hanning had scored 26 of those 39 first-half points for the Oaks.
Slusher was the only Eagle to have any scoring success in the third quarter. He hit another three-pointer early, making the score 43-26 at that point. But the Oaks finished the quarter on an 18-2 run. Slusher had the only Eagle basket midway through, collecting an offensive rebound after a missed three for a layup. At the end of the third quarter, Oak Hill led 61-28.
Eastern’s Chase Carter scored all seven of his points in the final quarter to lead the way for EHS. Cochenour also hit a final three-pointer, bringing the 70-38 loss to an end.
Eastern was led by Slusher with 15 points, followed by Cochenour with eight points and Carter with seven points. Hammond led the Oaks with 29 points, followed by Hanning with 20 points.
“We can’t dwell on it. We don’t look for excuses. On our whiteboard in the locker room, I had listed energy, effort and intensity. We can’t check that off tonight,” said Eastern coach Lakiem Lockery, regarding his team’s loss. “I asked the players if we could check those off, and they couldn’t. I told them, if we can’t check those things off, we will never win a game without those three things.”
“I told the guys they have to look themselves in the mirror. I said, ‘I will take this loss and take the responsibility, but you have to go home, look yourselves in the mirror, and say, what can we do better?’ That is not the game we have been playing for the last four games. For us, we have to take a step back and put more work into it.”
For the Eagles, it is all a part of growing up since they have just one varsity starter returning in senior Hunter Cochenour.
“We’re young. I have to be patient. They have to understand it as well, and not listen to the outside noise, because that can cause chaos inside,” said Lockery. “We are a family. We have to keep everything in house and work on it together. We will bounce back.”
The Eagles will head to South Webster Tuesday before returning home to take on Valley Friday night. Then they will head to West Union Saturday.
“We have a tough week ahead of us,” said Lockery. “We will get back to work and get prepared.”
Piketon 52, Westfall 39
Snapping a three-game stretch that included two overtime losses, the Piketon Redstreaks responded with a double-digit 52-39 victory on the road at Westfall Friday night to open Scioto Valley Conference play.
The Redstreaks staked their double-digit lead early behind the strong shooting of sophomore Levi Gullion and junior Brody Fuller. Gullion scored eight of his team’s 16 points during that opening stretch, while Fuller hit a pair of three-pointers. Piketon’s lone senior, Tyree Harris, added a bucket as Piketon moved ahead 16-5.
Westfall fought back with 16 points in the second quarter, while limiting Piketon to eight. Fuller connected on two more three-pointers, while Gullion had another bucket. At the half, Piketon was up 24-21.
Coming out of the break, scoring was minimal for both teams, but the Redstreaks maintained their advantage. Fuller delivered another three-point shot, while Tra Swayne provided five points with two buckets and a foul shot. Going to the final quarter, PHS was up 32-28.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Redstreaks managed to push the lead to double digits again before sealing the win on the foul line. Chris Chandler and Kydan Potts broke into the scoring column for the first time in the game, providing five and four points respectively. Swayne and Gullion each contributed a bucket and some free throws. Fuller and Harris also had the opportunity to hit foul shots in the 52-39 win.
Piketon was led by Fuller with 17 points and Gullion with 13 points. Swayne nearly reached double figures as well with nine points.
Western 51, Symmes Valley 68
After a long bus trip, the Western Indians had a slow start at Symmes Valley Friday night and ultimately could not recover, suffering a 68-51 loss.
Western fell behind 16-3 after the opening quarter. Maveric Ferneau made the only shot with a three-pointer.
The Indians made a dent in the lead in the second quarter, trimming it down to 10, 30-20, by the break. Colton Montgomery led the charge with six of his team’s 17 points. Broc Jordan added four points. Ferneau, Austin Beckett and Shelden Richardson each had a bucket, while Kolten Miller split a pair of free throws.
Symmes Valley came out of the locker room strong, outscoring Western 24-15 in the third quarter to go up 54-33.
In the fourth, the Indians put up 16 and limited the Vikings to 14. Ferneau led Western with eight of the 16 points to close the final quarter of the 68-51 loss.
Ferneau finished with 13 points to lead the Indians, followed by Jordan and Montgomery with nine points each. Symmes Valley had four players in double figures, led by Jack Leith with 19 points. Luke Leith followed with 16 points, Logan Walsh added 15, and Caden Brammer had 12.
Western drops to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Indians will head to Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday.
