Coming back from a double-digit deficit on the road, the Waverly Lady Tigers fought their way to a 50-47 triumph at Minford Thursday night.
At the end of the third quarter, Waverly was trailing 40-29. But the fourth quarter saw the offense ignite with 21 points to take control, limiting the Lady Falcons to just seven.
“I can’t say enough about this team and the tremendous effort they showed tonight. We fought back from down 11 in the fourth quarter to win a tough league road game,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “We challenged them with five minutes to play to keep playing hard and with heart. We believed we had a run left. The girls responded by making big three after big three and continued to create turnovers with our pressure defense.”
Waverly had its game working inside and outside.
“Ava (Little), DT (Delany Tackett), and Kelli (Stewart) all hit threes to give us momentum,” said Bonifield. “Bailey (Vulgamore) stepped up and made some huge free throws when we needed them in a tight game. She showed a lot of poise and confidence.”
Stewart led the scoring with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals. Little had the biggest run individually, connecting on three triples in the fourth quarter for a 13-point night. She also gave out three assists and made off with four steals. Vulgamore connected on 3-of-4 from the line in the final frame, finishing with four rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Tackett had her only bucket of the game, hitting a three during that stretch. She also had three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
After sitting out of Monday night’s game, senior center Sarah Thompson returned in a big way, pulling down 19 rebounds while contributing eight points. Bonifield was elated with her rebounding effort.
“It was nice to have her back after she missed Monday’s game,” said Bonifield of Thompson. “She gave us the presence we needed in the middle.”
Morgan Crabtree added three points and three rebounds to complete the scoring for Waverly in the 50-47 win.
With the win, Waverly improves to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, while Minford drops to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the SOC II.
Waverly was set to take on Greenfield McClain Saturday morning at home at 11 a.m. in a non-league contest. Then on Monday, the Lady Tigers will remain home and face South Webster.
WHS — 15 7 7 21 — 50
MHS — 11 16 10 7 — 47
WAVERLY (50) — Kelli Stewart 5 1 1-3 14, Ava Little 2 3 0-3 13, Morgan Crabtree 1 0 1-2 3, Bailey Vulgamore 3 0 3-4 9, Delany Tackett 0 1 0-0 3, Caris Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 3 0 2-4 8, TOTALS 14 5 7-16 50.
MINFORD (47) — Bella Reffit 1 0 0-0 2, Kynedi Davis 4 1 1-2 12, Lexi Conkel 4 0 3-4 11, Lindsee Williams 6 0 2-2 14, Maggie Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Savannah Cantrell 0 0 4-8 4, Bree Wilson 1 0 0-0 2, Ava Cornin 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 1 10-16 47.
