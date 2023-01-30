In Saturday night Scioto Valley Conference boys varsity basketball action, the Zane Trace Pioneers kept their two-game lead in the conference standings by defeating the visiting Piketon Redstreaks 64-33.

Zane Trace senior Xander Ream accounted for 29 of his team’s 64 points, nearly matching the output of the Redstreaks.


