In Saturday night Scioto Valley Conference boys varsity basketball action, the Zane Trace Pioneers kept their two-game lead in the conference standings by defeating the visiting Piketon Redstreaks 64-33.
Zane Trace senior Xander Ream accounted for 29 of his team’s 64 points, nearly matching the output of the Redstreaks.
Piketon was limited to just two points in the opening quarter with junior Brent McGuire providing the only basket. Zane Trace surged ahead 23-2.
The Streaks followed with their best scoring effort of the night in the second frame, putting up 14. McGuire and Garrett Legg each scored four points. McGuire’s came on a pair of buckets, while Legg was 4-for-4 from the charity stripe. Gabe Lamerson, Bo Henry and Owen Armstrong all added a basket apiece. The Pioneers scored 20 points to go up 43-16.
Coming out of the break, the Redstreaks managed eight points. Declan Davis had five of those with one trifecta and a bucket. Lamerson had the other triple. Zane Trace added 18 points to increase the lead to 61-24.
Piketon senior Jayden Thacker scored four points for his team in the fourth quarter, while Armstrong connected on a triple and McGuire had a final basket, capping the scoring for Piketon in the 64-33 loss.
For Piketon, McGuire finished with eight points, followed by Davis, Lamerson and Armstrong with five points each. The Redstreaks dropped to 5-11 overall and 3-8 in the SVC. Zane Trace improved to 14-3 overall and 11-0 in the SVC.
The Redstreaks traveled to Whiteoak on Tuesday evening for a non-conference battle with the Wildcats. Then they will be back home Friday night to take on the Paint Valley Bearcats in an SVC tilt.
