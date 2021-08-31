As a young and rebuilding soccer team, the Waverly Lady Tigers have made some strides, but they are still looking for their first victory.
On Aug. 26, the Lady Tigers suffered a 2-1 defeat to the hosting Northwest Mohawks. Junior Morgan Crabtree, a first-year high school soccer player, scored the goal for Waverly.
Saturday was very tough road loss for Waverly, as the Lady Tigers suffered an 8-0 defeat at Warren.
Waverly returned home for a competitive contest with Wheelersburg, falling 3-1 despite striking first in the contest.
With 36:09 left on the clock, Emma Davis notched the game's first tally with Morgan Crabtree providing the assist.
Wheelersburg's Bella Miller scored on a breakaway with 18:54 left in the opening half and then scored again at the 1:38 mark to give the visiting Lady Pirates a 2-1 lead at the break.
Miller added an insurance goal with 7:55 left to play, using a setup from teammate Mia Vastine.
Waverly freshman goalkeeper Abby Green had 26 saves.
On the boys side, the Tigers had their Aug. 26 game at Northwest delayed by lightning with 32 minutes left in the first half. At that point, the Tigers were up 1-0. Senior Keagan Smith scored the goal with Caleb Boyer having the assist.
On Monday night, the Tigers took on the Wheelersburg Pirates, as senior Elijah McCain nearly willed Waverly to a win. The Pirates ultimately escaped with a 4-3 conquest.
Wheelersburg had a pair of goals in the opening half. Braxton Rase struck first with an assist from Max Hagans. Several minutes later with 14:18 left, Jackson Schwamburger scored off a rebound from the Waverly keeper Aaron Haynes' stop of Connor Estep’s shot, 2-0.
Early in the second half, Pirate Max Hagans connected for a solo goal on a long kick.
Waverly's rally began with McCain breaking down the sideline to score with 33:35 left in the game. McCain scored again at 31:21, using a feed from Keagan Smith. Less than a minute later, McCain capitalized on an assist from Caleb Boyer, tying it at 3-3.
One minute later, the Pirates reclaimed the lead with Schwamburger connecting on another rebounded shot.
Both Waverly teams are scheduled to go to Minford Thursday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.