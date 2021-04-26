Throughout the first four innings of Friday night's home baseball game, Piketon was neck and neck with the Scioto Valley Conference leader Unioto Shermans. Unioto then broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-4 lead, before adding two more in the seventh as the Redstreaks fell 9-4.
Unioto took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly. In the home half of the inning, Johnny Burton reached on an error to begin. He later moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tra Swayne. Chase Carson then singled with an out to put runners on the corners. Burton would then score on a fielder’s choice RBI from Easton Lansing to tie the game 1-1 after the first inning.
In the second inning, Unioto would get a pair of two out singles, but stranded the runners. In the bottom half, Roger Woodruff singled to start the inning and moved to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Jake Thornsberry singled, and Woodruff scored, giving the Redstreaks a 2-1 lead. Burton then collected a two-out RBI single that scored Thornsberry, giving Piketon a 3-1 lead.
Unioto cut the deficit to 3-2 with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning. The Shermans would then load the bases with one out after an error and two singles, but Piketon pitcher Roger Woodruff would get out of the jam as he struck a batter out and was able to get a fly out.
“Woodruff’s line is pretty deceiving. His line was seven runs, four of them earned," said Redstreaks head coach Jonathan Teeters. "I don’t think they scored too many balls hit off of him, but we didn’t do him any favors defensively. When you give good teams extra outs that’s what’s going to happen.”
Piketon would get a runner on in the bottom half, but he would be left stranded. Unioto singled and then tripled in the fourth to tie the game 3-3, before taking a 4-3 lead on a sacrifice fly. Brody Fuller then made a big defensive play in left field making a catch on a diving effort for the third out of the inning.
In the bottom half after Camren Loar walked with two outs, Burton then doubled as Loar scored and tied the game at 4-4. The Shermans then scored two runs on a two-out single in the fifth to make it 6-4 before they made it 7-4 on a two-out double. Piketon would get a runner on in the bottom half but would be left stranded.
JJ Tackett would then sit the Shermans down in order in the top of the sixth. Piketon would get a pair of runners on in the bottom half, but couldn’t bring any runs across.
Unioto would then score in a one out single and a two out double in the top of the seventh taking a 9-4 lead. Piketon battled in the bottom half but came up short to the visiting Shermans.
Although the Redstreaks suffered a loss Teeters believes his team is trending in the right direction and getting better.
“Even though it’s a loss I think we’re getting better," he said. "Our approach is getting better. We’re swinging the sticks better, but at the end of the day nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We have three SVC games next week, and have to be ready to go.”
Leading the Redstreaks was Burton who was 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Jake Thornsberry was 1-for-3 with a single and RBI. Roger Woodruff was 1-for-3 with a single and run scored, while Brody Fuller was 1-for-3 with a single. Chase Carson was 1-for-4 with a single. Easton Lansing collected an RBI, while Camren Loar walked and scored a run.
Even though he suffered a loss on the mound, Woodruff would pitch five solid innings for the Redstreaks, only allowing four earned runs. JJ Tacket pitched 1-2/3 of an inning, retiring five out of the eight batters he faced. After hosting McClain and Wellston in the Zach Farmer Classic on Saturday, the Streaks were set to be back in SVC action Monday as they traveled to Westfall.
