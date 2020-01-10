Tuesday, Jan. 7
BOYS
Waverly 67, Wheelersburg 58
Wav. HS - 18 21 12 16 - 67
Whe. HS - 14 12 15 17 - 58
WAVERLY (67) — Tanner Smallwood 2 0 3-5 7, Mark Stulley 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 11 3 5-7 36, Grayson Diener 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 5 2 0-0 16, Zeke Brown 2 0 2-4 6, Michael Goodman 0 0 2-3 2, TOTALS 20 5 12-19 67.
WHEELERSBURG (58) — Aaron Jolly 1 0 0-0 2, Matthew Miller 3 1 0-0 9, Eli Swords 0 4 0-2 12, Carter McCorkle 4 0 1-2 9, J.J. Truitt 4 2 1-1 15, Gage Adkins 0 1 0-0 3, Corey Maxie 0 0 0-0 0, Kenny Sanderlin 2 1 1-3 8, TOTALS 14 9 3-8 58.
Western 58, East 9
WHS - 11 24 15 8 - 58
EHS - 2 1 1 5 - 9
WESTERN (58) — Coleman Gibson 0 0 0-0 0, Kolten Miller 2 1 1-1 8, Maveric Ferneau 3 5 2-4 23, Colton Montgomery 0 0 3-4 3, Shelden Richardson 1 0 0-1 2, Austin Beckett 2 0 2-3 6, Noah Whitt 1 0 2-2 4, Broc Jordan 4 0 0-0 8, Sage Collingsworth 0 0 2-2 2, Dylan Theobald 1 0 0-0 2, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Terrell Francis 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 6 12-17 58.
EAST (9) — Hagen Metzler 0 0 1-4 1, Troy Comer 0 0 0-1 0, Chase Coyle 0 0 0-1 0, Levi Justice 0 0 0-0 0, Kyle Winston 1 0 0-0 2, Andrew Pyles 1 0 2-2 4, Landen Pernell 0 0 2-5 2, TOTALS 2 0 5-13 9.
Eastern 39, Portsmouth West 48
EHS - 3 9 18 9 - 39
PWHS - 7 11 17 13 - 48
EASTERN (39) — Dillion Mattox 0 0 3-4 3, Gabe McBee 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Cochenour 6 2 1-4 19, Neil Leist 0 2 0-0 6, Brennen Slusher 0 3 2-4 11, Chase Carter 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Ferguson 0 0 0-1 0, Jake Tribby 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 6 7 6-13 39.
PORTSMOUTH WEST (48) — Nick Davis 10 0 1-3 21, Luke Howard 3 0 0-0 6, Dillyn Coe 2 0 0-0 4, Brennan Bauer 2 1 0-2 7, Noah Coleman 0 1 0-0 3, Marion Phillips 1 0 3-3 5, Rodney Moore 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 19 2 4-8 48.
GIRLS
Piketon 55, Paint Valley 46
PHS - 15 13 16 11 - 55
PVHS - 12 10 17 7 - 46
PIKETON (55) — Kennedy Jenkins 0 1 0-0 3, Jazz Lamerson 2 0 0-0 4, Ally Ritchie 5 0 1-2 11, Ava Little 3 1 0-0 9, Bailey Vulgamore 4 0 6-8 14, Savannah McNelly 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Hayleigh Risner 7 0 0-0 14, TOTALS 21 2 7-10 55.
PAINT VALLEY (46) — A. Stanforth 5 0 2-4 12, O. Smith 4 0 4-10 12, H. Uhrig 2 2 2-11 12, A. McFadden 2 0 0-1 4, B. Uhrig 0 0 0-0 0, G. Mustard 2 0 0-3 4, A. Proehl 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 16 2 8-29 46.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
GIRLS
Waverly 58, McClain 59
MHS - 9 22 7 21 - 59
WHS - 6 11 20 21 - 58
MCCLAIN (59) — Cierra Bolender 1 0 0-2 2, Bri Weller 2 0 3-4 7, Payton Pryor 7 0 5-6 19, Jaelyn Pitzer 0 1 1-2 4, Josie Crabtree 2 0 0-0 4, Kyla Burchett 5 0 2-2 12, Emma Stegbauer 2 2 1-3 11, TOTALS 19 3 12-19 22.
WAVERLY (58) — Kelli Stewart 4 0 1-2 9, Carli Knight 5 0 3-5 13, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 1-2 1, Raelynn Dale 0 0 0-0 0, Delaney Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Zoiee Smith 4 0 4-10 12, Sarah Thompson 2 0 0-2 4, Paige Carter 6 0 5-7 17, TOTALS 22 0 14-28 58.
Eastern 67, Western 31
WHS - 7 13 6 5 - 31
EHS - 22 9 18 18 - 67
WESTERN (31) — Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 0 0-0 4, Brooklyn Tackett 2 0 1-3 5, Alyssa Marhoover 2 0 0-0 4, Chloe Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Ferneau 0 3 0-2 9, Taylor Grooms 1 1 0-0 5, Carson Walls 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Gedeon 0 0 0-0 0, Sakayla Beckett 0 0 2-2 2, TOTALS 8 4 3-7 31.
EASTERN (67) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 2 0 0-0 4, Addison Cochenour 5 1 0-0 13, Abby Cochenour 7 6 0-0 32, Andee Lester 5 0 0-1 10, Mackenzie Greene 0 2 0-0 6, Chloe’ Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 2-3 2, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 9 2-4 67.
Thursday, Jan. 9
GIRLS
Waverly 48, Portsmouth West 47
WHS - 11 14 10 13 - 48
PWHS - 8 17 13 9 - 47
WAVERLY (48) — Kelli Stewart 2 0 0-0 4, Carli Knight 1 0 0-6 2, Michaela Rhoads 0 4 0-1 12, Lydia Brown 2 0 1-2 5, Raelynn Dale 0 0 1-2 1, Zoiee Smith 2 1 5-7 12, Sarah Thompson 4 0 0-0 8, Paige Carter 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 13 5 7-18 48.
PORTSMOUTH WEST (47) — Maelynn Howell 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Adkins 1 0 0-0 2, Eden Cline 0 0 2-2 2, Abbie Pack 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Sissel 0 0 0-0 0, Charlie Jo Howard 1 2 2-4 10, Morgan Rigsby 8 0 0-0 16, Keima Bennett 7 0 3-5 17, TOTALS 17 2 7-11 47.
Eastern 37, Minford 54
MHS - 11 13 18 12 - 54
EHS - 4 13 10 10 - 37
EASTERN (37) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 1 0 0-0 2, Mackenzie Greene 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe’ Dixon 1 0 0-1 2, Abby Cochenour 7 1 3-4 20, Andee Lester 5 0 3-5 13, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 1 6-10 37.
MINFORD (54) — Ally Coriell 2 0 3-3 7, Makayla Watters 1 0 0-4 2, McKenzie Watters 0 0 0-0 0, Livi Shonkwiler 4 0 4-4 12, Maddie Slusher 5 2 1-2 17, Hannah Tolle 3 2 2-2 14, Micah Thacker 1 0 0-0 2, Ali Brumfield 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Reffitt 0 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 4 10-15 54.
Western 48, Symmes Valley 52
WHS - 16 9 9 14 - 48
SVHS - 10 12 12 18 - 52
WESTERN (48) — Brooklyn Tackett 0 1 4-4 7, Chloe Beekman 3 0 1-2 7, Kenzi Ferneau 1 0 3-4 5, Jordyn Rittenhouse 1 1 0-0 5, Alyssa Marhoover 2 0 1-4 5, Alicia Francis 3 2 0-1 12, Taylor Grooms 1 1 2-4 7, Sakayla Beckett 0 0 0-2 0, TOTALS 11 5 11-21 48.
SYMMES VALLEY (52) — Jenna Malone 3 2 16-20 28, Payton Hunter 0 0 0-0 0, Meredith Humphrey 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Sells 3 0 0-0 6, Rachel Hayes 1 0 3-6 5, Kaylee Cade 1 0 0-0 2, Lauren Wells 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Littlejohn 3 0 1-2 7, Spring Ross 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 13 2 20-28 52.
Piketon 48, Westfall 59
PHS - 8 15 8 17 - 48
WHS - 12 11 18 18 - 59
PIKETON (48) — Kennedy Jenkins 5 0 0-1 10, Jazz Lamerson 3 0 1-3 7, Ally Ritchie 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 0 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vulgamore 1 5 0-0 17, Addison Johnson 2 0 1-2 5, Hayleigh Risner 3 0 0-0 6, TOTALS 14 6 2-6 48.
WESTFALL (59) — Lindsey 1 0 0-0 2, Farmer 7 0 1-1 15, Mullins 3 0 0-0 6, Henry 3 1 0-0 9, Kitchen 1 0 0-0 2, Dudgeon 1 0 8-12 10, Patete 4 2 2-2 16, TOTALS 20 2 11-15 59.
Friday, Jan. 10
BOYS
Piketon 57, Huntington 34
PHS - 18 16 16 7 - 57
HHS - 11 6 10 7 - 34
PIKETON (57) — Levi Gullion 3 1 0-0 9, Shane Leedy 1 2 1-2 9, Brody Fuller 1 3 1-2 12, Kydan Potts 2 0 0-0 4, Chris Chandler 3 0 0-0 6, Tra Swayne 2 0 1-4 5, Tyree Harris 0 4 0-0 12, Jon Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Braiden Dunham 0 0 0-0 0, Donn Bowles 0 0 0-0 0, Tre Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 10 3-8 57.
HUNTINGTON (34) — Dalton Haubeil 1 0 0-0 2, Seth McCloskey 0 2 1-2 7, Seth Beeler 5 0 2-2 12, Caleb Smith 0 2 2-2 8, Darius Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Haines 2 0 0-0 4, Jarod Bellar 0 0 1-2 1, Luke Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Free 0 0-0 0, Brian Hertenstein 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 4 6-8 34.
Eastern 60, Wheelersburg 79
WHS - 16 24 24 15 - 79
EHS - 11 14 16 19 - 60
WHEELERSBURG (79) — Aaron Jolly 1 1 0-0 5, Matt Miller 3 2 2-5 14, Eli Swords 5 1 1-2 19, J. Lawson 1 1 1-2 6, C. McCorkle 3 0 2-5 8, J.J. Truitt 4 1 1-2 12, G. Adkins 3 0 0-0 6, M. Montgomery 0 0 2-2 2, C. Maxie 1 0 1-2 3, Kenny Sanderlin 3 1 0-0 9, TOTALS 24 7 10-20 79.
EASTERN (60) — Dillion Mattox 1 0 2-2 4, Gabe McBee 2 0 1-2 5, Hunter Cochenour 7 3 3-3 26, Neil Leist 0 2 2-2 8, Brennen Slusher 1 2 0-0 8, Chase Carter 1 0 5-8 7, Drake Ferguson 1 0 0-1 2, Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Perry 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, Jake Tribby 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Daniel 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 7 13-18 60.
Waverly 61, Northwest 42
NHS - 8 13 15 6 - 42
WHS - 19 13 8 21 - 61
NORTHWEST (42) — Billy Crabtree 6 0 0-1 12, Nathan Rivers 2 0 0-0 4, Timmy Emmons 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Campbell 5 0 0-0 10, Blake Carver 4 0 0-0 8, Kyle Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Borens 1 2 0-0 8, TOTALS 18 2 0-1 42.
WAVERLY (61) — Tanner Smallwood 3 0 0-0 6, Trey Robertson 3 2 3-4 19, Will Futhey 10 0 0-1 20, Zeke Brown 3 0 2-2 8, Michael Goodman 1 1 0-0 5, Mark Stulley 2 1 0-0 7, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 4 5-7 61.
