Off to a strong start for the 2021 baseball season, the Waverly Tigers have already chalked up a pair of victories.
The home crowd at Tigertown on Saturday was treated to an extra-inning contest between the Waverly Tigers and the Circleville Tigers. The game went 10-innings before Waverly won 6-5 on a walk-off RBI from sophomore Peyton Harris.
Senior Ben Flanders (1-0) was the winning pitcher. Offensively, senior Derek Eblin was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Junior J.T. Barnett finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. Weston Roop and Peyton Harris each went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Alex Boles finished 1-for-5 with a double.
“This was a good high school baseball game by two good baseball teams,” said Waverly Head Baseball Coach Jeff Noble.
“Both teams kept battling for 10 innings and then we get the walk off single from sophomore Peyton Harris. Hats off to our pitching staff for holding that team to five runs over 10 innings.”
On Monday night, the Tigers picked up a 3-0 win at Portsmouth West behind a gem from senior pitcher Derek Eblin.
Eblin (1-0) recorded a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 Senator batters in the process.
Offensively, he helped his own cause by going 2-for-4. J.T. Barnett also finished 2-for-4 and had two RBIs. Ben Flanders was 1-for-3 with another RBI. Alex Boles, Weston Roop and Peyton Harris had one hit each.
“Senior Derek Eblin had it dialed in tonight with great command and good velocity,” said Noble. “He has really stepped in to a leadership role on this ball club, which is much needed after not having a season last year. This was a good road win in the SOC II. We beat a good pitcher in Luke Bradford for West.”
Waverly improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play with the win. The Tigers were set to head to V.A. Memorial Stadium Tuesday evening to take on the Huntington Huntsmen in the First Pitch Classic. They will travel to South Webster Wednesday and Chillicothe Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.