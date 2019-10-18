On a night where the Redstreaks put up 548 total yards on offensive and made video-gameish plays, the Streaks found themselves in the win column with a 48-34 over Westfall on Friday night. Piketon also trailed by two touchdowns not once but twice.
“Great team win with offense, defense, special teams — it was just a great team win,” said Redstreaks head coach Tyler Gullion.
After receiving the opening kick, the Redstreaks took the ball deep into Mustang territory to the 7-yard line but couldn’t come away with any points after a missed field goal. Westfall then scored the first touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive on a 7-yard touchdown pass on a 4th down to take a 6-0 lead with 36 seconds left in the first.
Westfall then took a 14-0 lead after a pick-six interception on the next Piketon play. Westfall led 14-0 after the first quarter ended.
The Redstreaks only needed less than two minutes to find the end zone for their first score of the night as Austin Henderson scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit in half with 10:56 play in the second. Westfall then answered with back with 8:46 to go in the second taking a 20-7 lead.
The Redstreaks were then forced to punt on their next drive, but Brody Fuller however was able to pin the Mustangs inside their own 5-yard line. Westfall then drove into Piketon territory to the 17-yard line on the ensuing drive but the Redstreaks defense stepped up and made a stop on downs, stalling the Mustang drive.
Thirteen seconds later the Redstreaks had themselves six more points as Levi Gullion found Austin Henderson on a screen pass that went for an 83-yard touchdown. Piketon trailed 20-14 with 1:32 left until the half, which would be the halftime score.
“I’ve been around a lot of victories. That was one of the better ones right there just because were 1-6, and we get down 20-7. But we never stopped and kept battling, down 20-14 at half, and the guys got some energy there. It was just an awesome job by our young men,” said Gullion.
The Redstreaks outscored the Mustangs 34-14 in the second half. Westfall made it 28-14 with 6:18 to go in the third scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass. Gullion and the Redstreaks then answered back as Gullion found Johnny Burton for a 54-yard touchdown with 5:27 to play in the third, making it 28-21. After forcing a Westfall punt on the next drive and taking over at the Mustang 35, Austin Henderson then went 35 yards the next play to tie the game up with 4:21 left in the third.
Piketon then forced a Westfall fumble on the next drive recovering inside Mustang territory at the 37. A couple plays later Henderson scored his third touchdown of the game, giving the Redstreaks their first lead of the game 35-28. Westfall then came back and scored on the next drive making it 35-34 in favor of the Redstreaks after the 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.
A minute and eighteen seconds later, the Redstreaks scored once again in the quarter on a Gullion 1-yard run to make it 42-34 after three quarters.
With 3:14 to play in the game Gullion put the game away on a 3-yard touchdown run making it 48-34. A little over three minutes later the Redstreaks earned their second win of the season by a 48-34 final.
“Levi had that horrible turnover early, but that was it. But other than that, we rolled on offense and it starts up front with the o-line and Henderson, and then the guys on the outside making plays. That was an awesome win for us.”
Stat-wise, the Redstreaks tallied 548 toatal yards, 14 first downs, was 1-1 on fourth downs and won the turnover battle 2-1. Piketon was penalized 7 times for 55 yards. Gullion was 14-for-17 for 318 yards and 2 touchdowns while also rushing for a pair of touchdowns. Henderson ran the ball 22 times for 120 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Gullion ran it 14 times for 111 yards. Johnny Burton caught 4 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. Brody Fuller had 3 receptions for 34 yards. Logan Maynard had a reception for 57 yards while Chris Chandler and Kydan Potts had 27 and 25 yards receiving. Austin Henderson rounded out the receiving with an 83-yard catch that also went for a touchdown.
Next week Piketon travels to Huntington hoping to make it two in a row as they battle the Huntsmen.
“We’re going to enjoy this one for twenty four hours then well worry about Huntington,” Gullion said.
