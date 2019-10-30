Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 232-1,864, 25 TDs; Hunter Ward 14-177, 2 TDs; Dawson Shoemaker 8-35; Jaxson Poe 10-29; Trey Brushart 2-7; Savannah Johnson 3-3; Brady Anderson 2-3; Alex Boles 1-0.
Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 105-for-165 for 1,484 yards, 15 TDs, 1 INT; Wade Futhey 16-for-35 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 37-754, 11 TDs; Phoenix Wolf 36-356, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 13-168, 2 TDs; Mark Stulley 17-138, 1 TD; Zeke Brown 10-74; Payton Shoemaker 6-72; Grayson Diener 1-30, 1 TD; Dawson Shoemaker 1-5.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 8-75; Will Futhey 1-16; Mark Stulley 1-6; Grayson Diener 1-3.
Kickoff Returns: Payton Shoemaker 10-224, Grayson Diener 12-213, Mark Stulley 1-19, Dakota Swepston 1-11, Alex Boles 1-10, Will Futhey 1-5, Zeke Brown 2-4, Phoenix Wolf 1-0.
Fumble Returns: Mark Stulley 1-TD.
Punting (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 15-490 for an average of 32.7 yards per punt with a long of 47 yards and 3 inside the 20; Payton Shoemaker 1-for-43 inside the 20.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 56-3,191 for an average of 57 yards per kick with 38 touchbacks.
Tackles: J.T. Barnett 53.5, Zeke Brown 49.5, Wyatt Crabtree 48, Payton Shoemaker 42, Dakota Swepston 34.5, Mark Stulley 33.5, Will Futhey 31.5, Penn Morrison 19.5, Jaxson Poe 17.5, Grayson Diener 14, Kenny Cydrus 11.5, Michael Davis 11, Cai Marquez 11, Spencer Pollard 10.5, Brandon McGuin 7.5, Whyatt Ward 7.5, Hunter Ward 7, Anthony Wagner 6, Dawson Shoemaker 5, Phoenix Wolf 2, Alex Boles 2, Ty Evans 1.5, Caden Arrowood 1, Trey Brushart 1, Jake Taylor 1, Dylan Smith 1, Peyton Harris 1, Andrew Welch 0.5, Brady Anderson 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 15-57, Wyatt Crabtree 9-24, Jaxson Poe 8.5-38, Zeke Brown 8.5-31, Dakota Swepston 8-24, Spencer Pollard 4-10, Mark Stulley 2.5-17, Anthony Wagner 2.5-12, Payton Shoemaker 2.5-6, Whyatt Ward 2.5-5, Dawson Shoemaker 4-12, Brandon McGuin 2-5, Hunter Ward 1-7, Kenny Cydrus 2-7, Penn Morrison 0.5-8, Cai Marquez 0.5-3, Dylan Smith 0.5-1, Brady Anderson 0.5-0.
Sacks (No.-Return Yds.): J.T. Barnett 4-29, Anthony Wagner 1.5-7, Jaxson Poe 1.5-6, Zeke Brown 1-10, Kenny Cydrus 1-6, Wyatt Crabtree 1-5, Brandon McGuin 1-2, Dakota Swepston 0.5-5, Dawson Shoemaker 0.5-4
Blocked Kicks: Dakota Swepston 1, Wyatt Crabtree 1.
Forced Fumbles: Penn Morrison 1, Dakota Swepston 1.
Fumble Recoveries: J.T. Barnett 2, Mark Stulley 2 - 1 for TD, Whyatt Ward 1, Spencer Pollard 1.
Interceptions (No.-Return Yds.): Payton Shoemaker 4-51, 1 TD; Penn Morrison 4-23; Will Futhey 2-23; Zeke Brown 1-50.
Pass deflections: Mark Stulley 4, Penn Morrison 4, Payton Shoemaker 4, J.T. Barnett 1, Wyatt Crabtree 1, Zeke Brown 1, Grayson Diener 1, Cai Marquez 1, Will Futhey 1.
Safeties: Jaxson Poe 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker — 26 TDs and a conversion rush for 158 points; Will Futhey — 11 TDs for 66 points; Grayson Diener — 1 TD, 4 FGs, and 40 point-after kicks for 58 points; Mark Stulley — 2 TDs for 12 points; Penn Morrison — 2 TDs for 12 points; Hunter Ward — 2 TDs for 12 points; Phoenix Wolf — 1 TD for 6 points; Jaxson Poe — 1 safety for 2 points.
