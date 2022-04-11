Playing between the raindrops Friday night, the Piketon Redstreaks kept their Scioto Valley Conference baseball record unblemished by grinding out a 2-1 victory at Westfall.
The contest featured a complete-game pitching duel from Piketon senior Roger Woodruff and Westfall’s Peyton Weiss. In the end, Woodruff (2-1) earned the win. As a team, the Redstreaks improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the SVC.
The Redstreaks scored the first run in the top of the fourth. Tra Swayne led off with a single. With one out, Chase Carson was hit by a pitch, pushing Swayne to second base. Then Kydan Potts stepped up and doubled to center field, giving Swayne plenty of time to score, 1-0. Carson moved to third, but he was stranded there when the next two Redstreaks became victims of strikeouts.
Piketon hoped to add to the lead in the fifth after Johnny Burton came up with a two-out double. But he was stranded there.
The Redstreaks tacked on a much-needed insurance run in the top of the seventh after Levi Gullion reached base on an error, and advanced all the way to third on a passed ball. He scored when Garrett Moore followed with an RBI-single, 2-0.
Westfall attempted to rally in the bottom of the seventh. Mustang Hunter McCoy drew a leadoff walk before Woodruff battled back with a pair of strikeouts. With the top of Westfall’s batting order at the plate, the first two hitters connected on singles, sending McCoy across the dish, 2-1. The next batter hit a grounder to Moore at shortstop, bringing the game to an end.
Woodruff picked up the complete game victory, giving up one run on six hits, while striking out seven and walking just two. For Westfall, Weiss also went seven innings, giving up two runs (only one earned) on five hits, while recording 15 strikeouts and not walking anyone.
“Roger Woodruff showed why he’s at the top of the SVC on the mound,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “Kydan Potts came up with a big RBI, Garrett Moore played big for us, and Wayde Fout stepped up in his role in a nice way.”
Potts ended his day 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Moore was the only Redstreak to have more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Swayne was 1-for-3 with a run, while Burton was 1-for-4 with his double.
With all of the inclement weather, Piketon’s schedule has changed a lot. The game that was scheduled for Monday, April 11 at Adena will now be played Thursday, April 14. That moves the home Northwest game scheduled for April 14 to April 30 at 11 a.m. which moves the home Eastern game to Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m. The Redstreaks will play Huntington on Wednesday, April 13 at 5:15 p.m.
