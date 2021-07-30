Note: This was posted to the Shawnee State University Athletics website on Wednesday, July 28, at 3:55 p.m. It is being published to accompany the follow-up story about Onu signing with the Dallas Mavericks: “Onu signs Exhibit-10 training camp contract with NBA’S Dallas Mavericks.”
In less than a day-and-a-half’s time, EJ Onu will find out what his future NBA draft status holds.
The 6-11 graduate of Shawnee State University’s exercise science program and a member of the 2021 NAIA National Championship-winning SSU men’s basketball program has continued to hold steady or raise his draft stock with his workouts for various NBA franchises prior to Thursday’s NBA Draft. The draft will be aired live at 8 p.m., with the first round (first 30 picks) on ABC and both the first and second rounds on ESPN.
In all, Onu has worked out for 13 NBA franchises, according to Beyond Athlete Management, as the senior prepares for what will most likely be a life-changing day.
If Onu is drafted, he will become the first player from the NAIA ranks to be drafted since Robert Whaley, who played at now NCAA Division III Walsh, was drafed with the 51st overall pick by the Utah Jazz in 2005. Onu would also be the first player with any basketball ties to Scioto County to be drafted by an NBA franchise since 1992, when Brett Roberts, a South Webster native who later played at Morehead State, was drafted with the 54th and final pick of that year’s draft by the Sacramento Kings.
The franchises that Onu has worked out for are, in alphabetical order:
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Charlotte Hornets
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Indiana Pacers
Memphis Grizzlies
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings
Utah Jazz
Along with those workouts in individual team settings, Onu also worked out in front of scouts from various NBA franchises at the NBA G-League Elite Camp and the Beyond Athlete Management Pro Day.
EJ Onu:
No. 49 overall on NBA Draft Room Big Board -- https://nbadraftroom.com/2021-nba-draft-big-board/
Projected to go No. 57 to Charlotte by NBADraft.net -- https://www.nbadraft.net/nba-mock-drafts/
No. 70 overall on The Ringer Big Board -- https://nbadraft.theringer.com/
No. 71 overall on The Athletic’s Big Board -- https://theathletic.
com/2730267/2021/07/26
/2021-nba-draft-consensus-big-board-the-top-85-players-ranked-from-cade-cunningham-to-oscar-de-silva/
No. 78 overall on CBS Sports Big Board -- https://247sports.com/LongFormArticle/NBA-Draft-2021-Big-board-top-100-prospects-CBS-Sports-Cade-Cunningham-Jalen-Suggs-Evan-Mobley-Scottie-Barnes-167475003/
#167475003_
No. 81 overall on ESPN Big Board -- https://www.espn.com/nba/draft/bestavailable/_/position/ovr/page/4
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.