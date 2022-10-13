Two more wins were the order of the week for the Piketon Lady Redstreaks on the soccer pitch.
On Monday night, they traveled to Southeastern and recorded a 3-0 victory. According to the coaching staff, the team started off slowly but picked up the pace and started attacking.
Whitney Dean scored two of the three goals, while Bailey Fuller recorded the other. Olivia MacCrae provided two assists. In the goal, Natalie Cooper had 10 saves.
The coaching staff also complimented a strong performance by the midfield and an outstanding performance from the back four defenders.
Then on a rainy Wednesday evening, the Lady Redstreaks returned home to square off with the visiting Fairland Dragons and won 3-1.
MacCrae had a hat trick of three goals with Dean providing one assist.
Going into the game, MacCrae had tied her own school season goal record of 24. With those three goals, she broke her record and moved it to 27 goals. The coaching staff complimented MacCrae on the new record.
Defensively, Cooper collected 10 more saves. The coaching staff once again gave praise to the midfield for an impressive performance, as well as a strong effort from the defensive back four.
Piketon will start postseason play on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Rock Hill in a Division III sectional final match.
