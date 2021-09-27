The Eastern Eagles cross country teams traveled to Lancaster to compete in the Bob Reall Invitational hosted by Lancaster City School District. The Eagles had multiple top ten finishes as well as an overall race winner.
Senior standout Abby Cochenour started the day off strong for the Eastern XC squad. Abby covered the challenging course in a time of 21 minutes and 28 seconds, which earned her a seventh overall finish. Freshman Madi Day placed 70th with a finishing time of 30 minutes and 50 seconds.
Sophomore Teagan Werner led the way for Eastern’s high school boys team. Teagan finished 14th overall with a time of 18 minutes and 45 seconds. Freshman Garrett Cody turned in his season best time of 19 minutes and 28 seconds which earned him a 26th place finish. Neil Leist and Tucker Leist were the remaining finishers for Eastern, placing 38th and 51st overall, respectively.
Eastern’s junior high boys finished fifth overall, led by Aiden Werner’s individual victory. Aiden won the race with a time of 11 minutes and 6 seconds, 52 seconds ahead of the next finisher. Dawson Cody and Jubal Bevins were the next finishers for Eastern, finishing 20th and 21st overall. Evan Hines and Landen Durham rounded out the junior high boys with their 31st and 34th place finishes.
The junior high girls placed 5th overall, led by a strong 1-2 punch from Gracie Long and Josie Ware. Gracie and Josie finished fourth and fifth overall with times of 14:33 and 14:35. Haylie Daniels and Olivia Logan turned in solid performances placing 21st and 25th overall. Eastern’s remaining finishers were Abby Dawson and Lexie Miller who placed 38th and 40th overall, respectively.
Eastern’s elementary squad was also in action. On the boys side, Wyatt Ware was the top finisher for Eastern, placing 37th out of 111 total finishers. Ethan Long, Waylon Ware, and Carter Wells were the remaining finishers for Eastern. On the girls side, Hadley Wallace placed 28th overall out of a total 77 finishers.
The Eastern Eagle cross country teams will compete again on Oct. 2 at the Portsmouth/Shawnee State Invitational at Earl Thomas Conley Park.
