Surpassing the amount of 1,011 digs and setting the Waverly all time dig record — no problem; leading her team to a thrilling five-set sectional semifinal victory over Logan Elm — not a problem either. To simply put it, Carli Knight is one of the top volleyball players to ever suit up for the Tigers.
Not only did Knight play a huge role in the Tigers' five-set win with 16 digs, but she also broke a record early in the game's first set that was held for nearly a decade, surpassing Brooke Hoskins' record of 1,011 digs.
“I actually broke it last Saturday, but I didn’t know, so we celebrated it today, and I ended up getting more. I’m just going to keep adding as much as I can and make a big dent. I was a little nervous. I knew I had to make a big imprint, and that’s what I was going to do today” said Knight.
In the first set after being tied at 7, Logan Elm used a 4-0 run to take an 11-7 lead, forcing Waverly to call a timeout. Knight then tallied a kill, tying the game at 13-13 midway through the set before the Tigers created some separation making it 18-14. Waverly ended the set by scoring seven of the next nine points, capping off a 13-3 run to take the first set 25-16.
In the second set Logan Elm jumped out to an early 8-3 lead. The Tigers then tied the set at 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17 before taking a 19-17 lead. Waverly then went up 24-18, but the Braves used a 4-0 run and cut the lead to 24-22. That’s as close as the Tigers would let the Braves get though, as Kelli Stewart gave the Tigers a 25-22 set two win and a 2-0 match lead with a kill.
Logan Elm controlled the third set from start to finish, cutting Waverly’s lead in half as they won the set 25-11.
“The girls played hard; there's never a question whether or not they’re playing hard enough. We came out and won those first two sets, and I think we relaxed a little too much, so we made it much more interesting," said Waverly coach Sarah Ward.
"We made the game closer than we wanted it to be. Logan Elm has a great team, so to go to five sets at the tournament level, you have to expect that one of us was eight and one of us was nine. So, we’re right there neck-and-neck team wise, so you expect really good games.”
It was a back-and-forth battle in the fourth set as Waverly jumped out to an early 8-4 lead before Logan Elm used a 9-4 run to take a 13-12 lead. Waverly then took a 19-17 lead before the Braves came back with a 4-2 burst to tie the set at 21-21. The two teams would find themselves deadlocked at 22-22 before Logan Elm scored the next three points taking the set 25-22, sending it to a fifth set.
In the huddle before the start of the fifth set, Ward had a message for her team, 'Go and take it.'
''It was good to come out on top. This is it what it comes to tournament time. You always stress this is do or die, and I said, 'This is our gym; this is your game to take, and go take it,” said Ward.
In the fifth set, Knight recorded a kill to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead before Delaney Tackett added a kill giving the Tigers a 7-2 lead that forced Logan Elm to call timeout. The Tigers then continued to dominate the set going up 12-5 and then scoring three of the next five to secure the five set victory with a 15-7 win over the Braves.
“It was crazy. I was really scared it was going to be my last time. I thought it was going to be over, but we fought and I’m so glad we did,” said Knight.
The Tigers might have had a little less practice than normal heading into the tournament due to five games in six days last week. But the Tigers were able to see live in-game scenarios to see what needed to be improved on heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Braves.
“I do think it helped a little bit; you can work on things in practice, but having game scenarios where you can see what we needed to work on helps. We saw last week having South Webster one Saturday and Wheelersburg the next Saturday that we needed to work on digging and our hitting coverage. So that’s what we focused on. They really showed those weaknesses. We worked in that this week, so we hope it helped,” said Ward.
Along with her 16 digs, Knight led the Tigers with 17 kills and an ace. Kelli Stewart finished the night with 15 kills, 6 digs and a pair of blocks. Annie Silcott ended with 12 digs and 6 kills. Sarah Thompson tallied 7 kills, while Abbie Marshall also tallied 7 kills. Delany Tackett finished with 3 kills.
Next up for the Tigers is a matchup with the top seeded Sheridan Generals who were winners over Warren.
“We’re definitely going to have to cover more and make sure they don’t know our weakness is on our inside, and make sure we talk more. But other than that, I think we’re ready,” added Knight.
