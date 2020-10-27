It wasn’t without an incredible battle, but the Waverly Lady Tigers saw their soccer season come to an end in sectional semifinal action Saturday at Warren High School.
Waverly lost an overtime battle with the hosting Warren Lady Warriors 4-3, bringing their season to a close with a record of 14-3-1. They also claimed an outright Southern Ohio Conference championship at 9-0-1. It was also their second straight and second overall league title. Seniors Zoiee Smith and Loren Moran both surpassed 100 career goals in the season.
in the overtime loss, Loren Moran scored in the opening half on an assist from Kylie Smith. Then in the second half, Kylie Smith scored a solo goal before helping Moran score again later.
“The Waverly community needs to be very proud of these ladies,” said Waverly coach Chris Murphy. “They worked hard all match and gave me everything they had. (Assistant Coach) Danielle (Boggs) and I are proud of them. We want to congratulate Warren and wish them the best in the rest of the tournament.
In order to set up the sectional contest at Warren, the Lady Tigers needed to win in the sectional semifinal, and they did so in convincing fashion.
The Waverly Lady Tigers defeated the Gallia Academy Blue Devils by a score of 9-2 Tuesday evening at Raidiger Field. Waverly spread the wealth in the victory, scoring six times in the first half and three more in the second half. Both of Gallia Academy’s goals came late in the game. The Lady Tigers improved to 14-2-1 overall with the victory over Gallia Academy and advance to the sectional final.
In the sectional semifinal contest versus Gallia Academy, Waverly senior Kylee Murphy opened the scoring, using an assist from Loren Moran. Next, Michaela Rhoads scored on an assist from Zoiee Smith. Moran had the assists on the next two goals, as Amelia Willis and Zoiee Smith each hit to move the score to 4-0. Willis increased the lead to 5-0 with a solo goal 18 minutes into the half. Alexis Murphy had the final goal of the half to make it 6-0.
Zoiee Smith completed her hat trick of three goals by scoring twice in the second half on assists from Moran. In between Smith’s goals, freshman Katy Helton scored on an assist from Kylie Smith. That was all of the scoring for Waverly in the 9-2 triumph. Moran contributed five assists in all.
“We did a good job of controlling the match and staying to our match plan. We started quick and pressured well. We had good ball control and movement off the ball,” stated Waverly Head Coach Chris Murphy. “Gallia played with high enthusiasm and maintained a solid effort throughout the entire match.”
Just 10 days earlier, Waverly defeated Gallia Academy 8-0. Senior Loren Moran had a haul of four goals in the victory, as well as a pair of assists. Amelia Willis had a brace of two goals and an assist. Zoiee Smith added a goal and an assist. Michaela Rhoads also had a goal.
“After struggling the last few matches, we have finally started to find our rhythm,” stated Murphy. “Our passing, movement, and decision making was significantly better than it has been. We are starting to hit our stride and it is gearing us up for what we hope will be a long and fruitful tournament run,” said Murphy.
“Gallia Academy started the match with high aggression and good ball movement; however, our high energy and enthusiasm allowed us to put a few goals in from the start,” stated Waverly Assistant Coach Danielle Boggs.
After that Saturday game, the Lady Tigers followed with their 10-0 victory over Portsmouth West to clinch their Southern Ohio Conference title, the second overall and first outright (story ran in the Oct. 14, 2020 edition of the News Watchman).
The Waverly Lady Tigers solidified their SOC championship by defeating the Northwest Lady Mohawks by a score of 8-0 on the road on Oct. 13. They finish the league run with a record of 9-0-1.
“It was nice for us to finish out the way did. We had a goal to be undefeated in the SOC this year and it was good to able to accomplish that goal,” stated Coach Murphy.
Amelia Willis had a hat trick of three goals as well as an assist. Zoiee Smith provide a brace of two goals with an assist. Loren Moran added a goal and an assist. Emma Davis and Michaela Rhoads each had one goal.
“Northwest as usual came out and made it very tough for us initially. Their low pressure defense inside the 18 made it difficult for us in the first half to start scoring. They forced us to make adjustments,” said Murphy. “(Assistant coach) Danielle (Boggs) and I were pleased with how we adjusted as a team and in the end finished what we set out to accomplish.”
The Lady Tigers finished off the regular season in strong fashion with a 12-2 triumph at McClain.
“Danielle and I would like to compliment McClain on how hard their ladies play. They never gave up and pressured us the entire match. They have a really good work ethic,” stated Coach Murphy. “We would like to wish them good luck in the tournament.”
Zoiee Smith had a haul of four goals, adding an assist and a steal. Amelia Willis recorded a hat trick of three goals and added an assist. Kylie Smith had a brace of two goals and an assist. Moran provided a goal and an assist. Emma Davis and Katie Walker each tallied a goal as well. Willis led the defense with five steals.
“I am pleased with how we finished our regular season tonight and want to give God the glory for allowing the ladies to have the opportunity to play,” said Coach Murphy.
“(Assistant Coach) Danielle (Boggs) and I are especially proud of the ladies for taking full advantage of the opportunity that was given to them. They played hard all season and gave their best. As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more. We are excited and anxious for tournament play to begin and look to going as far as possible. We appreciate the Waverly community for their support and want to represent them well during the tournament.”
