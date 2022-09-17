“We just have to rely on leadership, and we still have a lot to play for. We knew on our schedule looking at this, it was a tough four game stretch. We were in two of the games, and had chances, and this one kind of got away from us early,” said Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion during a post-game interview. 

Piketon played their third game of a tough four-game stretch Friday night as they hosted the Unioto Shermans. The Redstreaks battled tough against the Shermans, but would fall 36-6.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments