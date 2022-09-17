“We just have to rely on leadership, and we still have a lot to play for. We knew on our schedule looking at this, it was a tough four game stretch. We were in two of the games, and had chances, and this one kind of got away from us early,” said Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion during a post-game interview.
Piketon played their third game of a tough four-game stretch Friday night as they hosted the Unioto Shermans. The Redstreaks battled tough against the Shermans, but would fall 36-6.
“They’re (Unioto) fast, they have speed, they were like us a couple years ago, and have a good group of athletes that are now maturing. We just couldn’t catch them tonight in the passing game and the running game. We made some big plays but they caught us and we shot ourselves in the foot,” mentioned Gullion.
Unioto would start the contest with the ball at their own 44-yard line. Unioto would move the ball into Piketon territory on the opening drive before Shermans' quarterback Newton Hoops found Maddox Fox for an 18-yard touchdown giving them a 7-0 lead with 9:07 in the first quarter.
After a penalty on the ensuing kickoff, Piketon would start their first drive of the game at their own 42 yard line. The Redstreaks would pick up a first down on the drive and move the ball into Unioto territory, but would be forced to punt as the drive stalled.
After the punt Unioto would take over at their own 21 with 6:18 in the first quarter. A few plays later, Hoops found Fox for a 53-yard touchdown as the Shermans took a 14-0 lead with 5:46 in the opening quarter.
Piketon would start their next drive at their own 33 with 5:38 in the quarter. The Redstreaks would then move the ball 17 yards to midfield, but the drive would stall.
Unioto would start with the ball at the 20 after a punt. Unioto would move the ball into Piketon territory before the quarter would come to a close. On the first play of the second quarter, Hoops would connect with Blake Hoops for a 36 yard touchdown as Unioto took a 21-0 lead with 11:54 to go in the half.
Brent McGuire would take the ensuing kick to the 37 where the Redstreaks would take over with 11:47 to play in the half. Piketon would drive into Sherman territory to the 38 with 10:08 left in the half. After a 25-yard run by Buddy Wilson, Piketon would have the ball at the 10-yard line. The drive would then stall as the Shermans came up with the game's first turnover.
Unioto would take possession at the 19 with 7:59 left in the half. A penalty would then move Unioto back, but on third and long the Shermans scored on a 94-yard touchdown run taking a 29-0 lead with 7:25 left in the half.
Piketon would start at their own 21 on the next drive with 7:19 in the half. The Redstreaks would then move the ball inside the Unioto 10 yard line to the 8 where they would have first and goal. However, the Shermans would recover a Redstreak fumble as they took over at the 11 with 2:59 left in the half.
“It’s a whole different ball game if you do that," said Gullion about scoring touchdowns inside the 20. “We’ve done that the last two weeks and when you get inside the 20, you can’t jump offsides. You can’t do those little things wrong, and we have to fix that.”
Unioto would take the 29-0 lead into the half. Piketon received the ball to begin the third quarter, but Unioto would force their third turnover of the game taking over at the 36. Unioto scored on a 12-yard rushing touchdown with 8:51 to go in the third quarter, taking a 36-0 lead.
Piketon would start at their own 23 with 8:30 left in the third. Luke Gullion connected with Wayde Fout for a 60-yard gain to set up the Redstreaks in a goal-to-go situation. Caleb Osborne then scored from 2 yards out on third-and-goal as the Redstreaks cut the lead to 36-6 with 4:00 to play in the third.
Unioto moved the ball into Piketon territory on their next drive. DJ Rapp then intercepted a pass giving the Redstreaks possession at their own 12 yard line as the third quarter would come to a close. The Redstreaks then moved the ball 83 yards to the 5-yard line, but would turn the ball over on downs with 8:00 left in the game.
Piketon battled to the end but would fall 36-6 to the visiting Shermans.
Statistically Piketon had 319 yards of total offense. Luke Gullion was 13-19 passing for 186 yards. Wayde Fout had 4 receptions for 104 yards, while Brent McGuire had 2 receptions for 37 yards. Levi Stanley had 4 catches for 16 yards, and Mason Thacker had a pair of catches for 23 yards. Braydon Leeth finished with a catch for 6 yards.
Buddy Wilson carried the ball 18 times for 89 yards. Zane Brownfield carried the ball 5 times for 28 yards. Caleb Osborne finished with 6 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Unioto had 21 first downs while Piketon finished with 15. Unioto was 1-1 on 2 point conversions and Piketon was 0-1. The Redstreaks were 1-2 on fourth downs. Unioto forced 3 turnovers while Piketon forced 1. Unioto was penalized 10 times for 81 yards while Piketon was penalized 5 times for 30 yards.
The Redstreaks are on the road next Friday as they travel to Bainbridge and take on Paint Valley.
“We have to rely on these seniors and keep working hard," said Gullion. "They’re a great group and we’ll come back ready to go. We just have to keep plugging along and be ready for Paint Valley. We’ll watch film. We have to get better at what we do. We're making too many mistakes still.”
