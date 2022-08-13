CHILLICOTHE - The Chillicothe Paints dropped Game 2 of the Prospect League Championship Series, 2-0, to the Alton River Dragons Saturday night in Chillicothe. The loss ties the series at one game piece and forces a deciding Game 3 Sunday night at VA Memorial Stadium.

The Paints’ offense was completely shut down by Alton pitcher Adam Stilts. Stilts picked up the win throwing seven and two thirds innings of shutout baseball, allowing one hit, walking striking out six and facing the minimum batters he could 23. Both baserunners Stilts allowed were erased when they were picked off at first base.

