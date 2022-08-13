CHILLICOTHE - The Chillicothe Paints dropped Game 2 of the Prospect League Championship Series, 2-0, to the Alton River Dragons Saturday night in Chillicothe. The loss ties the series at one game piece and forces a deciding Game 3 Sunday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
The Paints’ offense was completely shut down by Alton pitcher Adam Stilts. Stilts picked up the win throwing seven and two thirds innings of shutout baseball, allowing one hit, walking striking out six and facing the minimum batters he could 23. Both baserunners Stilts allowed were erased when they were picked off at first base.
An impressive performance by Jake Norris earned him the loss, for Chillicothe, despite a respectable line. Norris went six and a third innings giving two runs on three hits, striking out three and walking four. Gino Sabatine came on in relief of Norris and threw two and two thirds innings of baseball allowing two hits.
“They threw well for us,” Chillicothe field manager Jackson White said. “We just ran to a really good arm, in Stilts, and he threw the lights out of it.”
In the top of the third inning, Bryce Zupan drew a lead off walk and it proved to be costly. Zupan went first to third on an Ethan Kleinheider single to left field and scored a sacrifice fly ball to right field by Mike Hampton.
The Paints meanwhile were being mowed down by Stilts. Chillicothe’s first hit came in the fourth inning when Tim Orr singled up the middle, but moments later Orr was picked off at first base.
The River Dragons added a important insurance run in the seventh inning, A one-out single by Cameron Hailstone, a walk to Zupan and another singled by Kleineider loaded the bases for Alton, After striking out Hanpon, for out number two, Norris allowed Blake Burns to score Hailstone, on a single to left field. But Zupan was gunned down on a perfect throw from left fielder Tommy Thamann to end the inning.
In the eighth inning, Chillicothe looked to be making some two ot thunder when with runners on first and second base. Jake Reifsynder singled to left, but another perfect throw from a left fielder cut down another runner at the dish, as Mike Spoeckett was thrown out at home plate to end the inning,
Again in the ninth inning, Chillicothe looked to have something brewing. Runners stood at first and second with one out and after a second strikeout and a balk, runners moved to second and third base. But relief pitcher Colton Huntt, who notched the save, was able to get his third strikeout of the inning to seal the game for Alton.
To win Game 3, the Paints will have to end a streak of sorts. In the last eight Prospect League Championship Series games, the home team has lost.
First pitch for Game 3 is set for 6:05 p.m., Sunday, at VA Memorial Stadium.
