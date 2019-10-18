Getting back on track with a 41-0 win at Notre Dame, the Eastern Eagles saw plenty of positives in their Friday night triumph.
Eastern coach Scott Tomlison said having junior Dillion Mattox in the lineup was a huge plus. Mattox had been sidelined for several weeks with an injury, but has returned just in time to take over the quarterback position. That comes after sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hines injured his thumb against Symmes Valley last week.
“Logan Clemmons and Dillion Mattox stood out tonight. They both probably had close to 200-yards on the ground,” said Tomlison. “Tyler Hanshaw was our run blocker tonight. He was a man out there. He had his wisdom teeth out earlier this week, so we weren’t even sure we would have him.”
The young Eagles are growing up. Tomlison was proud of freshman linemen Malik Harris and K.J. Reinsmith. Sophomore Kyle Beasley had a strong game defensively, as did freshman Chase Carter.
“We as a coaching staff can see what the future can be like. We see the talent these guys have. When they all put it together, it is going to be fun to see,” said Tomlison. “I’m excited about our remaining games. If we can win over Northwest and Green, we have a shot at sharing the league title. It will take a lot to beat Northwest, but it isn’t out of the possibility.”
The Eagles will get their opportunity Friday night when the Northwest Mohawks come to EHS for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
