In just a few short weeks, recent Piketon High School graduate Jacob Mathews will be headed north where he will continue playing baseball at Lakeland College.
Lakeland’s team is known as the Lakers and they participate in Region XII of the NJCAA and the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC).
For Mathews, a strong-armed pitcher, Lakeland’s junior college status will allow him to improve over the next two years and then transfer to another college.
“I went on a visit earlier in the spring. I liked the school a lot,” said Mathews. “They made it happen financially.”
Mathews visited Lakeland College about a week before the March coronavirus shutdown. Mathews felt he was lucky to get that visit in and have the opportunity to make his decision finalized.
“I had nine or 10 other schools I was looking at, but I felt most at home at Lakeland. It felt like it was the best fit for me to be able to succeed. I like the JUCO part of it. I can go there for two years and transfer to another school and not have to sit out (due to transfer rules).”
His high school baseball coach, Jonathan Teeters, agrees.
“When we started putting things on paper it became clear, pretty early, that JUCO was the best route for him,” said Teeters. “It will give him an opportunity to work on some things and better himself for the long run.”
Mathews occasionally played first base at Piketon High School when he wasn’t pitching. But in college, Mathews will strictly pitch.
In his junior year at Piketon, Mathews threw 58.1 innings, recording 48 strikeouts and finishing with an earned run average of 4.08. He didn’t get to play a senior season at Piketon due to the shutdown for the coronavirus. However, Mathews did get to pitch for the Waverly Post 142 Shockers during June and July, which Teeters also coaches.
“I work out every day. I started throwing weighed balls when I was old enough,” said Mathews. “I have wanted to play baseball since I was little. There are pictures of me when I was two years old, sitting there holding up a little plastic baseball bat. It has always been my dream. I loved playing at Piketon. I couldn’t ask for anything better. It is family here.”
Now he is looking forward to the next chapter of baseball at Lakeland College. Mathews plans to major in construction management.
“We’re very excited for Jacob. He’s a great kid and his personality rubs off on his teammates. The Mathews household has a lot to be proud of,” said Teeters.
“If he goes there and takes care of business, it’s hard telling what could happen. Jacob has a ceiling that a lot of kids don’t have. We wish him all but the best at Lakeland.”
Lakeland Community College offers multiple varsity athletic teams. Women’s sports include volleyball, basketball, and softball. On the men’s side, Lakeland offers soccer, basketball and baseball.
Throughout the years, Lakeland has won many conference championships and participated in nationals several times. The athletic department strongly supports the academic mission of the institution and looks to create an environment that promotes excellence in the classroom, on the courts/fields, and in the community.
