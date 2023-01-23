On the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, a large contingent of Waverly track and field athletes traveled to Ohio State University again and had four personal bests (PBs) out of seven races which is great to see.
It started with Blake Osborne dropping his time in the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles. He failed to make the finals this weekend despite his 10.33 seconds, finishing 23 of 34 — a lot tougher group of hurdlers this week.
Alex Boles ran a 7.08 in the 60-meter dash prelims making the finals, but tweaked his hamstring in the finals, fading to 12th of 77 with a 7.29. We are hoping it’s just a tweak and nothing serious.
Max Monroe doubled up again, running the 1600- and 800-meter runs, a tough combo and with not much time between them, he ran a PB in the 1600-meter race of 5:23.35, which was good for 33rd of 42. He turned around and ran a 2:35.96 for 28th in the 800-meter race. This is very valuable experience for this young runner.
Jeremiah Miller dropped his 400-meter dash time to 67.32, but ended up 55th of 56. Look for his times to continue to drop and his places to rise!
Alex Stoller continues to improve. He dropped his time to 24.61 in the 200-meter dash, good for 14th of 54. He’s gaining confidence in that hamstring.
Nico Feijoo got his initial 60-meter dash time this weekend after a false start last weekend. He went 7.93, good for 60th out of 67.
These athletes are putting in the work; their times will continue to drop!
On Sunday, Mitch Green traveled to Otterbein. He was looking forward to running against the returning Division I state champion, but Mother Nature had bigger plan. The slow down for the snow cost him warm up time, and he finished 13th of 61 with a 4:54.71. He was very frustrated after the race, and said he tightened up after they went out in 2:15 in the first 800, showing the importance of proper warm up! He came back in the 800-meter race. He ran in the slow heat because of my slow entry time, but ran a real strong 2:10.39, won his heat and finished fourth of 23 overall. A good confidence builder running by himself the entire race.
The whole team will travel to Capital next Sunday. Looking forward to seeing more improvements.
The state rankings are out Despite some PBs, we need to get busy: Blake Osborne — 60m hurdles 45th; Alex Boles — 3rd 60m, 14th 200m; Alex Stoller — 66th 200m, Nico Feijoo — 238th 60m, 234th 200m; Jeremiah Miller — 234th 400m; Mitch Green — 33rd 800m, 25th 1600m; Max Monroe — 176th 800m, 155th 1600m.
