On the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, a large contingent of Waverly track and field athletes traveled to Ohio State University again and had four personal bests (PBs) out of seven races which is great to see.

It started with Blake Osborne dropping his time in the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles. He failed to make the finals this weekend despite his 10.33 seconds, finishing 23 of 34 — a lot tougher group of hurdlers this week.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments