Trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half Wednesday night, the Lady Tigers of Waverly came all the way back to cut the lead within a possession with 40 seconds left. However, for the Tigers, the comeback bid just came up a little short, as they fell to the visiting Minford Falcons 54-50.
“They got up by 10 in the second quarter. Then we made a run with our pressure, and probably should’ve went to it sooner, but had our chance at the end. Then (Kynedi) Davis hit a big three after Paige (Carter) hit a three to put us down two with 40 seconds to go but overall I’m proud of our effort,” said Tiger head coach John Bonifield.
Waverly took an early 6-4 lead with 4:00 left in the first quarter before Minford used a 4-0 run with 1:54 left to take a 12-8 lead. Minford then made it a 16-8 ball game before Waverly scored once more before the quarter was over to cut the Falcon lead to 16-10 after eight minutes.
Minford then went up 20-10 with 5:27 left in the half. Behind a bucket from Kelli Stewart and back-to-back buckets from Paige Carter, Waverly used a 6-0 run to cut the Falcon lead to 20-16 with 2:40 left in the quarter. Minford then went up 24-18 at the half.
“When they did beat it (our pressure), they did a good job of getting it to (Ally) Coriell in the post and she finished around the basket. So you're going to have that with your pressure. You're going to create turnovers but occasionally give up easy baskets, but overall I like that we forced turnovers and gave ourselves a chance to win without our point guard (Zoiee Smith, out of the lineup with an injury),” mentioned Bonifield about the Tigers defensive pressure.
Minford went up 30-23 with 3:38 left in the third and led by as many as 11 (34-23) in the quarter. Waverly then used a 6-0 run to end the quarter, cutting the lead down to five heading into the fourth.
Minford started the fourth on a 5-0 run building the lead back up to 10 (39-29) with 6:07 left in the game. But piece-by-piece, the Tigers started to claw their way back. After Minford went up by 12 (43-31), Sarah Thompson scored to make it a 43-33 game with 4:38 left. Thirty-six seconds later, a three-point play by Stewart then cut the Minford lead to single digits 43-36 with 4:02 left to play.
Waverly then cut the Falcons lead to five with 1:46 left to play, before Carter hit a huge three for the Tigers with 1:22 left to play making it 47-45.
Unfortunately that was as close as the Tigers could get, as Minford’s Kynedi Davis connected on a triple on the other end putting the Falcons back up five with just under a minute to play. The Tigers would fall by a close margin 54-50.
“I thought Kelli (Stewart) did a good job, and I thought Paige (Carter) did a great job," said Bonifield. "We knew we needed big games from them, and I thought Sarah (Thompson) held her own inside; but when you have two post players inside that can step out and play on the perimeter, that’s a difficult matchup. We tried using that to our advantage tonight.”
Statistically leading the Tigers was Carter with 20 points and nine rebounds. Stewart scored 17 points, along with eight rebounds and six steals. Carli Knight scored five points along with six steals, while Ava Little also scored four points. Sarah Thompson scored two points while bringing down eight boards. The Tigers were 21-of-50 shooting, including a triple and 7-of-11 from the foul line. The Tiger came away with 34 rebounds and caused 17 Minford turnovers. The Tigers will now face Lucasville Valley and Eastern before they get into tournament action on Feb. 18.
“We still have a couple games left but we’re still trying to feel each other out without Zoiee in there. I think we’re getting better game by game, so (the) good news is we play Valley tomorrow. We’ll refocus and get ready for tomorrow night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.