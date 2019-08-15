The exclamation point came in the form of a sixth-inning grand slam!
That was the story book ending for the Chillicothe Paints Tuesday evening in the final game of the Prospect League championship series. Paint Trey Smith delivered the grand slam needed to tip the final game of the Prospect League championship series in Chillicothe’s favor. Prior to Smith’s hit, the Paints trailed the hosting Cape Catfish 2-1. But with one swing of the bat, Smith put them ahead by three runs, ultimately leading to a 5-2 win.
The Paints won their only other Prospect League championship during the 2010 season, which was the second year of existence for the collegiate wooden bat league. Waverly graduate Ryan Robertson was a member of that team as a pitcher. Now they have won their second Prospect League championship, celebrating the victory in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, nearly 500 miles away from the comfy confines of V.A. Memorial Stadium.
Cape is in its first season of existence as a member of the Prospect League. The league announced in Feb. 2018 that it would be fielding an expansion team there in 2019.
The Cape Catfish were looking to make history by winning the Prospect League title in their first year, but Chillicothe loved playing spoiler.
Entering Tuesday night’s PL championship finale, the Paints and the Cape Catfish were tied at 1-1 in the best-of-three championship series. That meant the winner of Tuesday night’s game would receive the championship trophy. The 5-2 result meant that it belonged to the Paints.
Cape sported the best record in the league at the end of the regular season at 43-17, finishing 8.5 games ahead of the second-place Pistol Shrimp (34-25) in the West Division. Chillicothe and Danville finished with matching records of 40-20 in the East Division, but the Dans held the tiebreaker, giving them home field advantage for the divisional game. Cape received home field advantage for the final series, based on record.
To get to the 2019 championship series, the Paints beat the Danville Dans 3-1 on Thursday, Aug. 8 in the East Division title game, while the Cape Catfish defeated the DuPage Pistol Shrimp in the West Division title game by a score of 5-2.
The championship series began Saturday in Chillicothe at V.A. Memorial Stadium with Cape taking a 6-3 win.
After having Sunday as a travel day with the series moving from Chillicothe to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, play resumed on Monday at Capaha Field. There the Paints played spoiler, winning the game 9-4 to set up the winner take all finale.
Then on Tuesday, the Paints won the third and deciding game 5-2 to give themselves the ultimate prize and make history with their second-ever league title. It will be a year to remember.
