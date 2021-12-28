A full day of basketball is scheduled to take place at Waverly’s downtown gymnasium on Thursday, Dec. 30 beginning at 12 noon.
The Tigers will host their first ever S.O.C.S. Wireless Shootout that features plenty of matchups between area and central Ohio teams.
The opening game is set for 12 noon where the Piketon Redstreaks will take on the Minford Falcons. At 2 p.m. Logan Elm will square off with Bishop Ready in a clash between teams with matching 5-2 records. Unioto and Gallia Academy follow in the 4 p.m. slot.
The 6 p.m. game was supposed to feature Plain City Jonathan Alder versus the Jackson Ironmen, but a Monday cancellation by Jackson meant that another opponent had to be found. On Tuesday afternoon, Washington Court House stepped into Jackson’s spot.
Then at 8 p.m. the games will conclude with the Waverly Tigers squaring off with the Upper Arlington Golden Bears — another game designed to test the talented Tigers, and strengthen them for what they hope will be a long tournament run in a few months.
That will be the last game of 2021 for the Waverly Tigers. They will begin the new year with a road game at Portsmouth West on Jan. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.