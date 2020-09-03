Last year, the Waverly Lady Tigers shared their first ever Southern Ohio Conference title with the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates.
This year, the Lady Tigers have already taken a leg up in the battle, winning 5-1 at Wheelersburg Thursday evening to make an early statement to the rest of the league.
“Overall we played well tonight,” stated Coach Murphy. “Coach (Danielle) Morgan and I would like to compliment Wheelersburg on a hard fought match. There were times that their speed and physical play would cause us to fall out of rhythm, and we would find ourselves playing their match instead of ours. However, in the end our ladies stay focused and worked together to control and dictate the overall match. This win was a real team effort, and we are proud of the team.”
Waverly scored twice in the first eight minutes of play. Loren Moran delivered the first goal just more than two minutes into the match with Amelia Willis providing the assist. Zoiee Smith provided the next goal about five minutes later, capitalizing on an assist from Kylie Smith to put the Lady Tigers ahead 2-0.
Wheelersburg’s lone goal came midway through the first half, as Laney Eller used an Ellie Kallner assist to trim the advantage in half, 2-1. That score remained at the break.
Determined not to let their opportunity get away from them, the Lady Tigers worked to put the game away in the second half. Moran found the scoring column with 24 minutes to go, pushing the score to 3-1. Then Zoiee Smith completed her hat trick of three goals for the night, scoring twice more with assists from Kylie Smith.
Moran and Smith led the Lady Tigers in shots, firing nine each. Michaela Rhoads led the defense with 17 interceptions and two steals. Alexis Murphy also provided nine intercepts and one steal.
With the victory, the Lady Tigers improved to 3-1-0 overall and 3-0-0 in the SOC.
Waverly’s first loss came Saturday afternoon in a battle with the always challenging Warren Lady Warriors, falling 2-0 to the visitors.
“This loss was very tough for us because we controlled the match and outshot them. We just didn’t finish and the very limited opportunities they had they did,” said Murphy.
“I have to compliment their keeper. She is an excellent player and the difference in the match tonight. I truly believe had the Warren keeper not been in goal, we would have won. We wish Warren the best of luck the rest of their regular season.”
The Lady Tigers return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at home against the Minford Falcons at 5:30 p.m.
