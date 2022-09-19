Kody Swords kickoff return

Waverly’s Kody Swords prepares to a return a kickoff during the home game versus Chillicothe on Friday, Sept. 9. Swords had a strong game against Johnson Central this past week, having a touchdown reception while leading the Tigers in tackles and recovering a fumble.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — It was tough sledding for the Waverly Tigers as they continued their challenging varsity football schedule at Johnson Central High School Friday night, Sept. 16.

The hosting Golden Eagles scored 28 points in the first half en route to a 54-7 win over the visiting Tigers.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments