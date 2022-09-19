Waverly’s Kody Swords prepares to a return a kickoff during the home game versus Chillicothe on Friday, Sept. 9. Swords had a strong game against Johnson Central this past week, having a touchdown reception while leading the Tigers in tackles and recovering a fumble.
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — It was tough sledding for the Waverly Tigers as they continued their challenging varsity football schedule at Johnson Central High School Friday night, Sept. 16.
The hosting Golden Eagles scored 28 points in the first half en route to a 54-7 win over the visiting Tigers.
Johnson Central scored its first touchdown in the opening quarter on a one yard run from Jacob Grimm. In the second quarter, Grimm scored again on another one yard run. Zach McCoart followed with a 19-yard rushing touchdown and Logan Music had a 20-yard run to the end zone, capping a 21-point second quarter to move the lead to 28-0.
Waverly was able to have success on the opening drive of the second half. Sawyer Crum, the Johnson Central kicker, only sent the ball 20 yards to the Waverly 40-yard line where Kody Swords picked it up and returned it 29 yards to the Johnson Central 31-yard line. After a pair of rushes by Waverly running back Jase Hurd, quarterback Mason Kelly completed a 10-yard pass to his older brother Hudson for a first down. Then Mason Kelly followed with a 15-yard completion to Swords. Three plays later, Kelly found Swords in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown reception. The kick was good, and the Tigers cut the lead to 28-7.
Johnson Central responded with a quick strike score as McCoart hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Grimm. Next was a 35-yard interception return touchdown by Logan Music. McCoart added another rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.
The Golden Eagles produced their final touchdown in the fourth quarter as Chris Barnes scored on an 11-yard run, making the score 54-7.
Johnson Central finished the game with 26 first downs, compared to Waverly’s 13. The Golden Eagles also had 495 yards of offense — 401 rushing yards and 95 yards passing. Waverly had 234 yards of offense — 179 yards passing and 55 yards rushing.
Individually for Waverly, quarterback Mason Kelly completed 17-of-34 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His brother Hudson Kelly was the leading receiver with seven catches for 94 yards. Swords caught three passes for 27 yards and the touchdown. Jase Hurd was Waverly’s leading rusher with 16 carries for 39 yards.
Defensively for Waverly, Swords led the Tigers in tackles with nine, followed by Quinton Hurd with seven, and Legend Clifford with 6.5. Clifford forced a fumble and Swords had a fumble recovery.
The Tigers (2-3) will begin Southern Ohio Conference Division II play this Friday night with a road game at Portsmouth West. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
