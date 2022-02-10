WAVERLY — Despite the loud chants of “S.O.C.” by the Waverly High School student section in the downtown gymnasium, there wasn’t much of a celebration on the basketball court Thursday night.
It was just business as usual for the Waverly Tigers. There is still work to be done.
Behind a dominating 34-point night from senior guard Trey Robertson in a 68-47 triumph over the visiting Portsmouth West Senators, the Tigers wrapped up the outright Southern Ohio Division II basketball title with one game left on the schedule — a Friday, Feb. 11 battle with the Valley Indians, which had not been concluded as of press time.
The unusual Thursday night game was a reschedule from six days earlier when an ice storm prevented any basketball from being played on Friday, Jan. 4.
In so many years, the Tigers have been close to capturing the SOC II title, but they have faltered somewhere along the way. Last year, it was the very same Portsmouth West Senators who showed up in Waverly and upset the Tigers 58-57 on their own court. That loss, coupled with an earlier loss to Wheelersburg in the 2020-2021 season, prevented the Tigers from getting back into the league title race. This SOC II boys basketball title is only the second in this century, as the last time was in 2007 when this year’s senior class would have been in elementary school.
“I felt like we’ve had some teams in the past that probably should have won the SOC title, and it just seems like things get a little goofy when we’ve got it on the line. We can make all of the excuses in the world like injuries or sickness, and it ends up costing us the SOC,” said Waverly coach Travis Robertson.
“It has been coming for a long time for these guys. They have had their sights on this prize. I’ve never really put a whole lot of stock in winning the SOC. But it is one of those deals where we pick it up on the way to the goal that we really want, which is a regional championship.”
Even though they have the title locked up, the Tigers are focused on not having a letdown against the visiting Valley Indians — the same team that had a double-digit lead through one half of play in their earlier meeting in Lucasville. Both Waverly (Division II) and Valley (Division IV) are ranked eighth in the latest Associated Press High School Boys Basketball poll.
The Tigers nearly stumbled earlier in the season at Valley after coming back from behind by double digits in the first half. But the Tigers roared to life and handed the Indians their first league loss by storming back to win 65-54 in that Jan. 11 clash. The Indians will be looking to give the Tigers a challenge once again.
“We are going to come back out here and get after it again. Valley is solid. They have kids all over the place who can put the ball in the basket,” said Coach Robertson. “They are going to play fast and they are going to defend you. We have our work cut out for us, especially after tonight.”
In Thursday night’s league clinching victory over the visiting Senators, once the Tigers gained the lead against West midway through the first quarter, they never trailed. After a pair of Will Futhey free throws tied it at 8-8, Trey Robertson launched one of his signature long three-point shots to put the Tigers ahead 11-8 and they stayed in front the rest of the way.
“We did some really nice things. Early on, I don’t know if we were in a daze or whatever, but we finally got it going,” said Coach Robertson. “We dribbled out of some shots and made some shots a little more difficult than what they needed to be. The kids battled.”
By the end of the first quarter, Waverly held a 16-12 advantage. By halftime, that had been pushed to double digits, 31-21. The Tigers put together an 11-0 run early in the third quarter to increase the margin to 42-23. West put together a final rally with four three-pointers that were a part of a 16-point stretch that trimmed Waverly’s lead back to 10, 49-39. Waverly snapped out of the rut when junior Hudson Kelly snagged an offensive rebound and put the ball back up for a quick bucket to end the third quarter. From there, the Tigers used a barrage of scoring early in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice, winning 68-47.
“Mark Stulley did a great job defensively and handled the ball. Trey Robertson did his job of defending and scoring. Will Futhey did his job of rebounding and finishing,” said Coach Robertson. “Huddy (Hudson Kelly) was as aggressive as I’ve seen him in a long time. For us to continue to do what we are doing, he has to come out and have good games for us. Man, he played hard.”
Statistically for Waverly, Trey Robertson finished with 34 points and handed out eight assists. Will Futhey had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Hudson Kelly added eight points and nine rebounds. Mark Stulley generated seven points, three assists and two steals. Wade Futhey had three points and four rebounds.
With the victory, the Tigers improved to 17-4 overall and 14-1 in SOC II play, clinching the outright league title.
