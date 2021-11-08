BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Shawnee State University men's cross country team won their sixth straight Mid-South Conference Championship on Saturday, led by quartet of former Pike County runners.
The Bears were led by Waverly's own senior Hunter Hoover who finished first in the eight-kilometer race with a time of 25 minutes and 36 seconds. Sophomore teammates- Jonah Phillips of Chillicothe and Aiden Kammler of Portsmouth - finished second and third posting times of 25:44.3 and 24:45.4, respectively.
Joining Hoover in SSU's top-seven were former Tiger Aidan Judd and Piketon grad Jacob Daniels, who placed sixth and seventh on the team. Thryceton Deckard of Adena High School placed sixth overall in 26:23.7) and Lucasville's Alex Morris placed 12th in 26:56.9) before Judd (13th, 26:57.4), and Nichols (14th, 27:01.0).
The Bears showed their depth by having 11 runners in the top-30. Chris Parsons of Middleport, (17th, 27:15.5), Piketon's Phillip Evory (22nd, 27:33.8), Logan Boggs of Rock Hill (24th, 27:35.5), and South Webster's Hunter Bennington (25th, 27:37.4) all were able to place in the top-30 out of 115 total competitors.
Hoover, Phillips, Kammler, and Deckard were all named to the First Team All-Mid-South Conference. Morris, Judd, Nichols, and Parsons earned Second Team honors.
With his first place finish, Hoover was named the Mid-South Conference Runner of the Year. This is his second-straight season earning this prestigious title. Coach Eric Putnam was named Mid-South Conference Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
By winning the Mid-South Conference, the Bears punched their ticket to the NAIA National Championship meet in Vancouver, Washington on Nov. 19.
