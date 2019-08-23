“It’s pretty cool. I would’ve loved it to be next Tuesday for my first win, but still (for the) first non-conference win I was super stoked,” Piketon volleyball coach Alayna Lytle said after Thursday night’s game.
In the first of many wins yet to come Huntington graduate and four time Scioto Valley Conference Player of the Year, Alayna Lytle picked up her first career coaching win as the Redstreaks (1-1) defeated the (0-1) Green Bobcats in three sets (25-12,25-12,25-19).
After grabbing an early 6-5 lead in the first set, Piketon used an 11-0 run to take a 17-5 lead, forcing Green to use a timeout. Strong play behind freshman Jazz Lamerson, sophomore Ava Little, and junior Jordan Sharp, the Redstreaks secured eight of the last 15 points to take the first set 25-12.
In the second set with the score tied at 9-9, it was Maddy Scott with two aces that broke the seal as the Streaks used a 16-3 run to win set two 25-12 and a 2-0 match lead.
“I only have four upperclassman, so we’re working a lot with young girls, they’re taking the coaching well. I like it because I get to mold them to my style of play,” Lytle said.
The Streaks took set three 25-19 to secure their first win of the 2019 campaign and Lytle’s first as the Redstreaks coach.
She said, “(I’m) pretty proud of us coming in and having a game like this. Coming in and getting our confidence back from the Jackson loss (3-1 on Tuesday), I think it’s crucial to our season getting our girls bouncing back,” said Lytle.
“I told them coming in tonight we have to come out with a bang. This is our first year and new Piketon era for volleyball and now I think we’re on the right track for that.”
Ava Little led the charge for the Streaks with 10 kills, seven assists, and two blocks, while Jordan Sharp ended with nine kills. Maddy Scott led the Streaks with 16 assists and two aces, while Macy McDowell logged 16 digs. Savannah McNelly and Ally Ritchie tallied six kills each.
Now Lytle and the Redstreaks will look for win number two and three next Tuesday and Thursday when they travel to Huntington and then host Adena.
