Literally growing up in Waverly's downtown gymnasium as a Coach Travis Robertson's son, Tiger sophomore Trey Robertson has proven to be quite comfortable with a basketball in his hands.
In terms of play and awards, Robertson made quite a jump from his freshman year to his sophomore year, securing Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association (OPSWA) Third Team All-Ohio in Division II for his hoops play this past season. Teammate and classmate Will Futhey was Honorable Mention Division II, while Eastern senior Hunter Cochenour was named Honorable Mention in Division IV.
The following story includes a section on all four Pike County public school boys varsity basketball teams, their records, highlights and individual accomplishments. Awards come from the leagues, District 14 of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association and the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
WAVERLY BOYS
The Waverly Tigers finished their year at 19-6 overall and wrapped up second place in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play at 14-2, winning the Waverly Holiday Classic and a sectional title along the way. The Tigers also stayed in the hunt for the SOC II title until very late in the season.
Leading the charge in scoring and other statistical categories, Waverly's Trey Robertson, a 5-foot, 9-inch guard, cemented his stellar sophomore campaign by averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game.
Robertson grew three inches between his freshman and sophomore years. As a freshman in the 2018-2019 hoops season, Robertson was in the starting lineup all season long beside four seniors and finished his first varsity season averaging 12 points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He also made 57 three-point shots to lead the Tigers in that category. For his efforts as a freshman, Robertson was named Second Team All-SOC II, Honorable Mention District 14, and Honorable Mention All-Southeast District.
Fast-fowarding to his sophomore year, Robertson led the charge while handling the bulk of the point guard duties for the Tigers in between fighting off double- and triple-teams. It was a true team effort for Waverly, as the other Tigers knew where to go to set screens to help Robertson make his shots.
Robertson's abilities led to him leading the way in post-season awards, securing Third Team All-Ohio status in Division II, following First Team OPSWA All-Southeast District Division II recognition. Robertson also picked up two status awards, being named SOC Division II Player of the Year and sharing District 14 Division I/II Co-Players of the Year with Chillicothe senior Brandon Noel. Robertson was also named First Team District 14 Division II and First Team All-SOC Division II.
Fellow sophomore Will Futhey, a 6-5 forward, had a breakout year for the Tigers on the football field, leading to OPSWA Third Team All-Ohio honors as a wide receiver. Futhey quickly began to make his mark on the basketball court as well, averaging a double-double of 11.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. Futhey's motor never seemed to quit, leading to him being the second Tiger basketball player to pick up an all-state award, securing OPSWA Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division II. Futhey was also named First Team All-SOC II, Second Team District 14 Division II and Second Team All-Southeast District Division II.
Waverly's 6-6 senior center Tanner Smallwood finished the year by averaging 10 points and 8 rebounds per game. Robertson and Smallwood were the only two returning players this past season with varsity playing and starting experience for the Tigers from the previous years. For his efforts to help lead the Tigers, Smallwood achieved Second Team All-SOC II along with Second Team District 14 and Third Team All-Southeast District in Division II.
Wrapping up the post-season honors for the Tigers, Zeke Brown, 6-4 junior forward, averaged 9.5 points and 5 rebounds per game. He was named Second Team All-SOC II and Honorable Mention District 14 in Division II.
EASTERN BOYS
After being one of the top teams in the small school division of the Southern Ohio Conference, the Eastern Eagles made the jump to the larger school division and had a rough welcome, finishing 7-15 overall and 3-13 in the SOC II under new head coach Lakiem Lockery.
Outside of senior Hunter Cochenour, no Eagle on the roster had any significant starting experience. Cochenour, a 6-2 guard, had the task of leading a young team into a much more challenging schedule.
Despite being the target of every team's best defender and facing double- and triple-teams, Cochenour led the scoring for the Eagles. Cochenour averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He also finished with an overall shooting percentage of 36.6 percent, a 2-point shooting percentage of 44.6 percent, a 3-point shooting percentage of 42.7 percent and a free throw percentage of 68.1 percent.
For his play and efforts, Cochenour was named OPSWA Honorable Mention All-Ohio, as well as OPSWA Second Team All-Southeast District in Division IV and First Team All-SOC II.
The Eagles had a number of young players who contributed throughout the season. Freshman Chase Carter, a 6-0 forward, also picked up post-season honors, finishing Second Team All-SOC II and OPSWA Special Mention All-Southeast District Division IV.
For the year, Carter averaged 8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assist and 0.9 steals per game plus. He had an overall shooting percentage of 45.3 percent, a 2-point shooting percentage of 51.6 percent, and a free throw percentage 69.2 percent.
PIKETON BOYS
When Piketon graduate Kyle Miller decided to take a head coaching job again, he returned to his roots, taking the helm for the Redstreaks, who finished the 2019-2020 basketball season at 12-12 overall and 7-7 in Scioto Valley Conference play.
Four Redstreaks picked up post-season honors, led by 6-4 junior forward Chris Chandler, who averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. After the season, Chandler was named First Team All-Scioto Valley Conference, as well as Second Team District 14 and Third Team All-Southeast District in Division III.
Up next was 6-4 senior forward Tyree Harris, who averaged 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals. Although he had the size of a post-player, Harris exhibited a soft touch from three-point land, helping to lead the Redstreaks in that category. Harris was named Third Team All-SVC as well as Honorable Mention District 14 and Honorable Mention Southeast District in Division III.
Brody Fuller, a 5-11 junior guard, took the point guard role for the Redstreaks this season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He finished as Honorable Mention All-SVC and Honorable Mention Southeast District in Division III.
Levi Gullion, a 6-3 sophomore forward, averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game to earn Honorable Mention All-SVC.
WESTERN BOYS
Coming into the 2019-2020 basketball season, the Western Indians faced many unknowns — including where the scoring would come from after losing their leading scorer from the previous year, Lane Brewster, to graduation.
The senior class also had its third new head coach in four years as Doug Williams was named to the post in the late spring months of 2019. Under Williams, the Indians employed a team-scoring philosophy, leading to records of 10-13 overall and 7-7 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
Individually, Maveric Ferneau, a 6-3 senior guard/forward, was the team's leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He finished with a field-goal percentage of 56.5 percent and shot 39.3 percent from three-point range.
Ferneau led in awards, landing First Team All-SOC I, as well as Third Team District 14 and Third Team All-Southeast District in Division III.
Broc Jordan, a 6-5 center and four-year starter, was always a defensive presence in the paint. Jordan finished his senior season by averaging 6.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. He also recorded 23 blocked shots, made off with 8 steals, had 12 deflections and gave out 37 assists. Jordan finished with a field-goal percentage of 50.9 percent.
For Jordan's efforts, he was named Second Team All-SOC I, as well as Honorable Mention District 14 and All-Southeast District in Division III.
Shelden Richardson, a 6-0 senior forward, averaged 6.9 points per game as well, leading to Second Team All-SOC I honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.