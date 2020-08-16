COLUMBUS — Columbus Crew SC today announced that the Club has acquired defender Grant Lillard (pronounced: LIL-urd) via a trade with Inter Miami CF in exchange for a Third Round Pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Lillard, 24, brings three years of previous MLS experience with Inter Miami CF and Chicago Fire FC.
“Grant is a promising, young defender who brings MLS experience to our defensive corps,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “His addition will help strengthen our roster depth as we continue to build a team that can compete for trophies, especially with the unique challenges we will face over the remainder of the season. We are happy to welcome Grant to Columbus and look forward to working with him to continue his development as our season resumes on August 20.”
Lillard spent the beginning of the first half of the 2020 MLS regular season with Inter Miami CF after joining the expansion side in the offseason. A product of the Chicago Fire FC Academy, the defender was with the Chicago Fire from 2018-2019, having signed as a Homegrown Player ahead of the 2018 season. During his time in Chicago, Lillard made 12 regular-season appearances (eight starts).
At the collegiate level, Lillard played for Indiana University from 2014-2017, making 86 appearances (all starts) while scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists. Throughout his time at Indiana University, Lillard earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2014) and Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2017) honors. He was also named to a pair of Best XI teams: the First-Team All-Big Team (2015, 2016, 2017) and the United Soccer Coaches’ First-Team All-America (2017). Lillard was a MAC Herman Trophy finalist in 2017.
The Black & Gold are set to resume the 2020 MLS regular season at MAPFRE Stadium as part of Phase One of the continuation of play schedule against the Chicago Fire on Thursday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET [FOX Sports Ohio, FOX Sports GO (Stream) / 97.1 The Fan & 971TheFan.com (English), ColumbusCrewSC.com (Spanish)].
