Waverly earned their first win of the year Tuesday night at VA Memorial Stadium in a slugfest against the Huntington Huntsmen. The Tigers and Huntsmen combined for 27 hits and scored 36 runs. In a back and forth high scoring game the Tigers edged the Huntsmen 21-15.
“It was a battle back and forth the whole game. Give both teams credit for swinging the bat and battling. Early in the year sometimes pitchers struggle throwing strikes and both teams did that, but both teams battled and swung the bats, and we’re happy to get out of here with a win,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble.
Alex Boles began the game with a triple. Two batters later, Jase Hurd knocked Boles in with an RBI double giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead. J.T. Barnett then doubled on the next at bat, and Hurd scored, making it 2-0. Waverly then took a 3-0 lead after Barnett scored on an RBI-groundout by Dawson Shoemaker.
For the Huntsmen, Braylon Leech began the bottom of the first inning with a lead off triple. He then scored on an RBI groundout by Caleb Smith, cutting the Tiger lead to 3-1. After D.J. Crocker doubled for the Huntsmen, Dalton Black then knocked in a run on an RBI-double, making it a 3-2 game. Tiger pitcher Quinton Hurd struck out the final two batters of the inning, as Waverly would lead 3-2 after an inning.
Peyton Harris singled, Hunter Hauck walked and Creed Smith singled to load the bases with no outs in the top of the second. Harris then scored on an error making it 4-2 before Jase Hurd was hit by a pitch to bring another run across making it 5-2. Barnett then cleared the bases with a one-out triple, giving the Tigers an 8-2 lead.
Huntington's Brian Hertenstein scored on an RBI single and Alan Smith scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 8-4 in the bottom of the second. Huntington then scored on a double steal, cutting the lead to 8-5 before Matthew Jordan knocked in three runs on a double to tie the game 8-8.
Waverly went down in order in the top of the third. Huntington then scored on a fielding error to take a 9-8 lead in the bottom half.
For the Tigers, L.T. Jordan was hit by a pitch, and Jase Hurd singled to begin the fourth inning. J.T. Barnett then singled and Jordan scored, tying the game 9-9. Waverly then took the lead 11-9 after Cristian Mossbarger tripled, which scored Hurd and Barnett. Huntington then answered with a three run triple to retake the lead 12-11 in the bottom of the fourth.
Tiger Creed Smith reached base to lead off the top half of the fifth inning. Smith then scored on an RBI triple by LT Jordan to tie the game at 12-12. The Tigers then tried to take the lead on a wild pitch, but was tagged out at the plate. The Huntsmen went down in order in the bottom half.
In the top of the sixth inning Waverly sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 9 runs on seven hits.
“We’ve been looking for that for a while now. Hopefully offensively we’ve turned the corner and can get back on track and swing it like we supposed to,” said Noble.
Waverly took the lead 13-12 when Barnett scored on an RBI-single by Harris. Dawson Shoemaker then scored on an RBI-single by Hunter Hauck before Mossbarger scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 15-12. Jordan then singled as two more Tigers crossed the plate to make it 17-12. Boles then scored on an error making it 18-12. Jordan scored on an error and Jase Hurd scored on an RBI single by Mossbarger as the Tigers took a 20-12 lead. Barnett then scored, giving the Tigers a 21-12 lead.
The Huntsmen would leave a pair of runners on in the bottom of the sixth while Waverly would leave a pair of runners on in the top of the seventh. Huntington rallied in the bottom of the seventh scoring three runs with two outs to cut the lead to 21-15. The next batter was retired as the Tigers earned their first win of the season.
Statistically Waverly was led by Barnett who was 4-6 at the plate with a double, triple, two singles, and 5 RBIs and scored 4 runs. Mossbarger was 3-5 with a triple, two singles and 3 RBIs. LT Jordan was 2-5 with a double, triple and 3 RBIs. Peyton Harris was 2-4 with two singles. and an RBI. Jase Hurd was 2-4 with a single, double, 3 RBIs, and scored 4 runs. Alex Boles was 2-5 with a triple, single and 3 runs scored. Hunter Hauck, Dawson Shoemaker and Creed Smith all singled and collected an RBI. Quinton Hurd threw an inning striking out 2, walking 4, and giving up 4 hits. Mossbarger tossed 5-2/3 innings, allowing 5 hits, striking out 3 and walked 8 batters.
“Definitely (we) have to throw more strikes to be competitive in any game; that's something we’ll have to work on,” mentioned Noble about giving up 14 walks.
Braylon Leech led Huntington going 3-6 with two doubles, a single and 4 RBIs. Matthew Jordan was 2-4 with a single double and 3 RBIs. D.J. Crocker went 1-2 and Dalton Black went 1-4 for the Huntsmen. Waverly had 18 hits while Huntington finished with 9.
After hosting Northwest on Wednesday, Waverly will then travel to Minford Friday evening.
“ We play about every day this week, so we just have to get home, get some rest, and get another one tomorrow," said Noble.
