The first annual ‘Zach Farmer Drive Out Cancer’ golf outing was held at Dogwood Hills Golf Course on July 18, 2020. The outing raised $9,000 for the foundation. These proceeds will be utilized to help people in our community who are fighting cancer. We want to give a special thanks to Ed Robbins and his entire staff at the golf course who went above and beyond to accommodate the large number of participants in the golf scramble. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to host this event.
The winners of the event were Matt Crace, Jon Crace, Jonathan Buckler, and Jordan Buckler.
We also want to thank Jamie Ritchie and Ritchie’s Marketplace Foods for donating the food for the meals for the golfers. He personally drove the truck to the golf course. Also, a special thanks to Coach Greg Beals, the Ohio State Baseball coach, for being our guest speaker and the Ohio State baseball coaching staff for playing in the scramble. The foundation would also like to thank Chaz Bowman for his leadership role in organizing this event.
