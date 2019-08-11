From All-Ohioan to All-American, Piketon graduate Madison “Maddy” Reed has reached unbelievable heights as a track and field athlete competing in the pole vault.
In the spring of 2015, Reed signed with Ohio Northern University in Ada where she began vaulting for the Polar Bears and working toward her pharmacy degree. ONA is an NCAA Division III school, which competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference. In three years of competition at Ohio Northern, Reed was a four-time All-American and won a national championship in the pole vault in the spring of 2018.
Reed recorded four consecutive All-American seasons during the 2017 and 2018 indoor and outdoor campaigns under Johnson’s guidance. In the spring of 2018, Reed won the Division III NCAA Outdoor Championships pole vault title. She placed fifth at the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2018 and posted third-place efforts at both the indoor and outdoor national championships during the 2017 season. Reed is the ONU school record holder for women’s pole vault in both indoor and outdoor competition. She set the indoor record of 13-feet, 1 1/2 inches in 2017. Then in the spring of 2017, she set the outdoor record at 13-feet, 5 1/4 inches.
The Scioto Valley Local School district decided to bring pole vault back to the track and field program in the spring of 2013 after being on hiatus since the 1990s. Reed didn’t start pole vaulting until her sophomore year of high school because it was the first year she could do it. She was three years behind where most competitors would be since pole vaulters generally start competing in the seventh grade.
Reed’s father, Chuck, joined the coaching staff to help the Redstreaks and Lady Redstreaks begin the journey to learning the techniques to quickly reach new heights. Getting a taste of competition in the spring months fueled Reed to excel.
Reed blasted off as a junior at Piketon High School, setting a new Scioto Valley Conference record at a height of 10-feet, 6-inches. In post-season competition, she won the district title, matching her best of 10-6. Then in Division II regional competition at Muskingum College, Reed cleared a personal best of 11-0 to finish as the Region 7 runner-up, propelling herself to the state meet for the first time. At state, Reed finished at a height of 10-4, tying for ninth with another jumper. That meant she was one spot away from making the podium and being named an All-Ohioan.
As a senior at Piketon High School, Reed broke her SVC record of 10-6 by clearing 11-0. Reed had consistently hit 11-0 throughout the season, and she did it again in Region 7 competition at Muskingum to win a regional title. Advancing to the state meet for the second and final time, Reed cleared 10-8 to secure fifth place and become an All-Ohioan.
Reed is grateful for all that her father Chuck taught her, leading to her two state track and field meet appearances and the All-Ohioan honors.
“I am thankful that he got me to the point where I was so I could make it to state and go to college (for pole vault),” said Maddy Reed, who mentioned her father was a 15-foot vaulter in high school.
“He is very knowledgable and works extremely well with beginners who are just starting out. He knows how to teach them all of the basics. He taught me all of the basics, but when I went to college, I knew I needed a coach to help me progress even farther. I wanted to get better.”
Besides competing in track all throughout high school, Reed also ran cross country in the fall and was a three-time individual state champion in powerlifting for her weight class. Outside of competition in her sports, she was constantly working on fitness, especially after she discovered the pole vault.
“High school vaulting was fun, but college is even more fun. The first thing that my coach (Steve Johnson) told me was, ‘You are really powerful and really fast; but you are not using it, so the first thing we are going to fix is your run.’ This was year one,” said Reed.
“I had to learn sprint mechanics and how to use my speed, so I was tuning up fine muscles. Neuromuscularly, I was a lot stronger and kind of knew what I was doing with my limbs. I knew how to apply pressure in places while I was running. It was so much more technical than I ever would have dreamed.”
Coach Johnson, as well as another ONU assistant coach, Casey Gantt, had come to the state track and field meet during Reed’s senior season to watch her compete. Reed began her summer training soon afterward, as she hoped to make an impact for the Polar Bears immediately. After arriving on campus, fall training followed leading up to the indoor season.
“I can’t say enough about how thankful I am to have Coach Steve Johnson. He is the most knowledgable coach I have met in my life,” said Reed. “He could be coaching at a much higher level if he wanted to do it. He knows what he is doing.”
Her Piketon High School personal record (PR) of 11-0 still stands as the Scioto Valley Conference record. It didn’t take Reed long to surpass that mark in college.
“Throughout my freshman year, every other meet that I jumped in gave me a new PR,” said Reed. “In my outdoor season (spring 2016), I actually made it to nationals (the national championship competition for Division III colleges) in my freshman year. I went 3.81-meters, which is 12-feet, 6-inches, so I jumped a foot-and-a-half more in my first year of college.”
That competition took place in Walston-Hoover Stadium in Waverly, Iowa, at Wartburg College.
“I finished 10th, so I was two spots shy of All-American honors, which fueled me into my sophomore year,” said Reed. “I worked hard in the off-season. I knew what it would take to get farther and compete at that next level. I started watching what I ate, which wasn’t fun. That was the worst part of everything because I love food.”
Reed said when her sophomore year began, she was jumping in the middle of the 12-foot range initially, but she hadn’t surpassed any personal records. Reed just kept aiming high and striving for her goals.
“Our ONU indoor record was 3.92-meters, which is 12-feet, 10-inches and some change,” said Reed. “We were at an All-Ohio meet (Division III All-Ohio Indoor Championships). Another girl from Otterbein, Harmony (Kolling), and I had been going back and forth at various meets.”
That battle between Reed and Kolling continued at this meet, which was taking place at Otterbein in Westerville. That competition fueled Reed to a school record. Ultimately, Kolling won the event at 3.98-meters (13-0 3/4), while Reed was second at 3.93 (12-10 3/4). That 3.93m height was a new personal record for Reed and also the first one for her sophomore season, as well as a new school record.
“Then we had our conference meet two weeks later at Baldwin Wallace (located in Berea). The facility record there is 4.06-meters, and I jumped 4-meters at conference,” said Reed. “That was a really fun meet. I went for 4.07m and didn’t get it. It was upsetting, but I wanted to do it mostly because it would have happened at my coach’s alma mater (ONU’s Steve Johnson), which would be sentimental.”
Reed followed those successes up by achieving All-American status in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, by securing third place overall at 3.85-meters (12-7 1/2).
“That was a really special moment,” said Reed. “It was my first All-American honor, which was awesome and so much fun.”
It didn’t take her long to reach another new height and secure All-American honors once again, coming during the Division III NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
After going 4-meters in the indoor season, I hadn’t been able to get a PR in outdoor competition all season. I was jumping consistently in the 3.90s,” said Reed. “We went to the nationals in Geneva at the Spire Institute. It was a great facility. On the day of the pole vault, it was raining, so the women’s pole vault was held inside. So we essentially had outdoor nationals inside.”
As competition unfolded, Reed established herself as a contender for a national title, staying in the battle until the end. One of the competitors was Katherine Pitman of Ithaca College (Ithaca, New York), who was the Division III record holder at the time of the interview with Reed. Pitman had finished second in the indoor nationals, one spot ahead of Reed.
“There were three girls left (in the competition), and I was on my third attempt of 4.05m, which would be a PR. I made my third attempt and was super excited because I had just recorded a PR at a national meet,” said Reed. “They went up to (a height of) 4.10, which is 13 5-1/4 and (now) my all-time PR. I made it on my first attempt. I got a lot of ‘bar love’ because it (the crossbar Reed had to clear) was wobbling, but it stayed up. My parents, brothers, and whole family went crazy.”
Pitman made 4.10-meters as well to stay in contention. The leader, Marissa Kalsey (West Minister College in Pennsylvania), passed at 4.10m. She advanced to 4.15m and 4.22m to finish at a converted height of 13-10 and win the title. Kalsey attempted three jumps at 4.31m, but she couldn’t get over the bar at that height.
“Katherine had less misses at 4.05 than I did, so she took second. Katherine is an extremely fierce competitor. She was an absolute joy to jump with in my first three years,” said Reed. “Marissa Kalsey from Westminster College (Pennsylvania), a fifth year senior, won the title. It was absolutely amazing. She worked her tail off and also had surgery on her foot.”
Reed has become close with pole vaulters from other colleges through the competition.
“What is really cool about pole vault is that we are our own event. There is nothing else like it. So everyone comes together. In every national meet I’ve been to, all of the girls are cheering for you when you come up to vault. They are all giving you hugs when you get off the pit,” said Reed. “You only see these girls once a year at this national event. It is honestly incredible how close all of us became because of the meets we get to go to and qualify for.”
Entering her junior year, Reed was aiming to finish better than third in the national championship competition. But a back injury nearly derailed her hopes.
“I was still so hungry and still wanting more. I went to junior year and worked extremely hard in the off-season. Then I found out I had two herniated discs in my back. I had injections, which helped. I can tell that my back affected my vaulting more than I wanted it to,” said Reed.
“I am a very fierce competitor. I don’t like to lose. I learned that very early growing up with three older brothers. They were all great athletes in high school. Both of my parents were also great athletes growing up. My mom was an 800-meter runner and my dad was a vaulter. The rest of us were hurdlers, sprinters and vaulters.”
Reed began going to therapy three times a week for her back. Her doctor told her that she would have to give up vaulting if her back became worse. She continued to have injections in her back to help with pain and inflammation.
“Those (shots) help for about four months. They started to wear off at the end of indoor season. I wasn’t performing very well. I know my back hurts, but I am not the athlete who makes excuses,” said Reed.
“I didn’t do as well in my indoor season as I would have liked. I ended up getting fifth (3.85m/12-7.5) at nationals in Birmingham, Alabama (at the Birmingham CrossPlex, where Birmingham-Southern competes). I was upset with myself and upset that I had disappointed the team. Nobody else was disappointed in me, but I am very hard on myself,” said Reed.
Even while Reed was being hard on herself, the points she scored helped push the Polar Bears into third place overall, which was new territory for the program. It was also the third time Reed had achieved All-American status.
“The best part about my entire junior year of competing on the ONU women’s track team was bringing home a team trophy for the first time, because that had never been done in school history in nationals,” said Reed.
Reed’s teammate, Emily Richards, won national titles in the 800-meter run and the mile, along with achieving third in the 3,000-meter run to give Ohio Northern 26 points toward the trophy. Reed’s finish added four points to bring ONU to 30 points as a team, moving the Polar Bears into third place out of 62 scoring teams. Without those four points from Reed, ONU would have finished seventh overall instead of third.
“Emily is the toughest woman I’ve ever met in her events. She is tough as nails. With the points she and I scored together, we brought home the team trophy,” said Reed. “Being able to experience bringing home a team trophy to ONU was one of the most incredible things that I’ve experienced.”
Reed and Richards weren’t the only ONU teammates competing in Alabama.
“My teammate Maggie Krause (from Kenston High School in Chagrin Falls), who is a pole vaulter, made it to her first national meet in that indoor meet. It was awesome to be able to experience that with her. Maggie was a sophomore, a year younger than me, so I was able to mentor her through the process,” said Reed.
“Maggie got 12th. She had a great first national meet. She cleared her first two heights. It was a tough field in indoor. We had a 4x400-meter team go (to the nationals) as well. They didn’t qualify for the finals, but they set a new indoor school record. You can’t ask for more than that. They are the fastest group in school history, and they still didn’t qualify for the finals. That tells you how fast the national meet is.”
Using what she had learned through her experience in national competitions, Reed shared advice with Krause. It was advice that Reed had to follow herself when her final outdoor season began just a short time later.
“I told Maggie to stay focused on the process. Don’t be concerned with what everyone else is doing. Worry about you and focus on you. Focus on every single jump you take. That’s what you should do at that level. That’s what you should do at every meet,” said Reed. “I think getting older and a little more wiser with pole vaulting, that’s the mindset you have to take. Take it one jump at a time. Focus on the technique. Trust the process. Trust your training. That’s the most important thing that I’ve learned.”
Reed used her disappointment from indoor competition to fuel the fire for her outdoor junior campaign.
“After indoor season, I was disappointed. But that fueled me even more for outdoor. I was ready to go get it in outdoor season,” said Reed. “With my back injury, I thought it might be the last season I ever jumped. If it was, I wanted to make it a memorable one.”
Reed gave her body a break through much of the regular portion of the outdoor season.
“In post-season was when things really started to get going,” said Reed of her outdoor junior competition. “You take a couple of weeks off after indoor season. It isn’t as intense as the training leading up to indoor season. My season doesn’t really start until the conference meet.”
Reed won the Ohio Athletic Conference pole vault competition at the conference meet at 3.85m/12-7.5. Krause followed in second at 3.65m/11-11.75. ONU senior vaulter Kelly Wollenslagle was third at 3.55m/11-7.75.
“After the conference meet, Maggie and I went and competed at Akron at an invitational. We competed against amazing competition,” said Reed, who used the competition from other competitors to push herself. “I jumped 4.01 meters (13-1.75). I hadn’t been over four meters since my sophomore year. Maggie ended up having a PR at that meet of 3.88m (12-8.75), which is awesome. It was a fun meet.”
Reed took a week off before competing in the NCC Gregory Final Qualifier in Naperville, Illinois. She won that pole vault competition at a height of 3.93m (12-10.75). That meet was the final tune-up prior to going to the national meet, which was held at University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.
Reed wasn’t alone, as Krause was also there competing with her and supporting her. Reed and Krause, along with their pole vaulting teammates, Allison Stevens and Kelly Wollenslagle, had the top four-some in Division III for their event. Individually, Reed and Krause were both ranked in the top five.
“It was just unreal to look at where we came from my freshman year to where we were two years later with the girls on our team. Kelly was just shy of the national meet twice,” said Reed, reflecting on the fact that the group was so highly ranked.
Still, Reed knew that there were hurdles to be crossed in her bid for a national pole vault championship.
“I told my coach (Steve Johnson), ‘If this is the last meet I’m jumping in, I want it to be the best meet I’ve ever had.’ I went into the meet competing against Katherine Pitman, the Division III national record holder,” she said.
“I had great warm-ups. I was feeling good and loose. I came in at 3.75m, which is around 12-3. It was a little higher than what I usually come in at. I told my coach, ‘I feel good. I want to come in at this height. I didn’t want to waste any jumps on lower heights.’ He agreed with me.”
Pole vaulters typically have a certain number of jumps they can take before they start getting tired. Since Reed was expecting a tough competition in what was possibly her last chance at a national title, she wasn’t taking any chances. She said she typically has 10 to 12 good jumps on any given day. Yet, this situation wasn’t without some drama.
“I came down the runway on my first attempt and missed my first bar. Something felt wrong with my step. My coach said he thought my foot was inside. Then I moved back and missed my second attempt. I was wondering what was going on,” said Reed.
“My teammate Maggie came up to me and said, ‘I think you are starting from the wrong mark.’ We have a mid-mark and a take-off mark. I was starting 10 feet too far back. I was starting at 92 feet instead of from 82 feet.”
Actually Reed did find out what happened after her teammate Maggie pointed out that the nines looked like eights on the tape measure. Reed wasn’t the only vaulter who had that number confusion, because five or six other vaulters had the same problem. Once Maggie helped her see what the problem was, Reed knew she could do it.
“I knew I was going to get over the bar. I had no doubt in my mind I was going to get over the bar. You are in the national meet. You took off from the wrong step. You can’t let that phase you because you made a mistake. That’s what pole vault is about,” said Reed.
“It is about making adjustments and deciding what you need to do better on the next jump. I made that adjustment. I got over the bar. I think I gave everyone on the team a heart attack, and my coach, and my parents. I got over opening height.”
Reed had used three jumps at her opening height, which wasn’t part of her plan.
“I came in at 3.75m because I didn’t want to waste jumps. I just wasted two extra jumps at my opening height,” said Reed. “So I told myself I needed to be clean through all of my next attempts. I was clean all the way to 3.95m, which is about 13-feet.”
So, Reed had used three jumps at 3.75m, one at 3.80m, one at 3.85m, one at 3.90m, and one at 3.95m, bringing her to a total of seven.
“I went up to my coach after my 3.95 jump and told him I didn’t know how many jumps I had left,” she said. “It was also like 90 degrees and very hot.”
By that point, only three competitors were remaining.
“There was another girl, Heidi Nassos (Washington University, St. Louis), who I was competing with (at that point). I made 3.90m. She missed at 3.90. She passed to 3.95m and missed two attempts. I made 3.95m. So I knew I had at least second place in the meet,” said Reed.
“Coach Johnson wanted me to have at least second place. He asked me if I wanted to keep jumping or go for a title. I said, ‘I want to go for a title.’ So he said, ‘Let’s pass to 4.15m.’ That would be a lifetime personal record for me.”
The only remaining competitor, Katherine Pitman of Ithaca College, the Division III record holder, was entering the competition at 4 meters.
“I said to myself, “Okay, we are going to go for it. So I went up and told the official. I don’t think she expected me to pass to 4.15, so that might have gotten in her head a little bit. Katherine blew through on her first attempt at 4 meters (the pole was too small), so on her second attempt she went to a bigger pole. On her second attempt, she started from the wrong mark, just like I did,” said Reed. “So she ran up into the box and then had to jog back and make another attempt. If you don’t break the plane, you can do it again. But she missed her second attempt. Then she missed her third attempt.”
Those three misses eliminated Pitman from the competition without clearing a height.
‘I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just won. I put my hands to my face and fell to my knees. I had just won a national title. If I could relive that moment again, I would absolutely do it,” said Reed.
“My coach was really close with one of the other coaches, Bradi (Rhoades) from Westminster College (Pennsylvania). Brady looked at my coach and said, ‘Maddy just won.’ My coach said, ‘No, she didn’t.’ Bradi said, ‘Katherine just took her third attempt and she just missed.’ My coach threw his hat off, put his hands on his head and said, ‘I can’t believe this just happened.’ When we found out this happened, we also found out Maggie tied for eighth place (3.65m/11-11.75) and for her first All-American honor.”
With those results, Reed finished as a four-time All-American and a national champion in Division III pole vault.
“My dad (Chuck Reed) does not cry, but he teared up after I won. One of the most memorable parts was after I had won. My dad ran down into the stands and gave me a hug. He said, ‘You got the (national champion) ring. I’m so proud of you.’ That was fun,” said Reed.
“I ran up to Maggie and told her she was an All-American and we got to be on the podium together. That was also the first time in ONU history that two athletes had been on the podium together in the same event. I was also the first national champion in any women’s field event in school history.”
With all of the pressure off and her national championship sealed, Reed decided to go for an all-time personal best of 4.15m.
“It was an absolutely incredible moment — one that I will never forget. I remember standing at the end of the runway on my third attempt at 4.15. They announced, ‘Madison Reed is the lone competitor in the women’s pole vault and is attempting 4.15 meters.’ I was thinking, this was just so cool. It was amazing. It was really close, but I didn’t get it,” said Reed.
So as it stood, Reed had won a national championship by clearing a height of 3.95m/12-11.5.
“All of the girls who were All-Americans were taken under a tent by the awards stand, similar to the state track meet. They were putting us in our assigned seats so we could just walk out and go up on the podium. They said, ‘I need the champion right here.’ All of the other girls started clapping and cheering and going crazy for me. That was a really cool moment,” said Reed.
“All of these girls are genuinely happy for each other, even though we only see each other once or twice a year. You don’t find that support in every sport. That is another reason why I love pole vaulting like I do. It was an absolutely incredible and unforgettable experience.”
Reed also received plenty of hardware for her accomplishment.
“I get a national championship ring. All-Americans get a trophy and a medal that says All-American. You also get this cool sign. You get a banner at ONU in the indoor track that includes your name, what you won and what year. You get to be in the hall of champions,” said Reed.
“It was absolutely incredible. I’m so grateful and humbled by the entire experience. I’ve dedicated so much time and effort into this program. Everybody who has helped me to get to where I am has dedicated so much time and sacrificed so much to help me get better. I’ve had the best support system, teammates, coaches and family. My teammates support me on my highest days and support me on my lowest days. We are just a big family.”
While Reed hoped that she could return to competition in her senior year at ONU, her doctor did not clear her to do so due to her back injuries.
“If I could live it again, I would in a heartbeat,” said Reed. “Do I love pole vaulting? Yes. Do I love my health more? Yes. It has been fun. It has been a ride. ONU was the perfect place for me to pick to go to school. I’m in a great major. I have great friends, great family and I’m very blessed with life.
“It has been a great journey. I’ve loved going out, competing and doing what other people couldn’t imagine doing. Knowing how far you are willing to go, anybody can want to be great. You just have to put in the time and the effort. That’s what makes the difference.”
Reed was thrilled to bring a national championship back to Ohio Northern University.
“My parents and my family are proud. My coaches and teammates have done so much to get me to where I am today. I’m so elated for everyone at ONU. The ONU community has been so supportive,” said Reed.
“My mom and dad are the biggest ONU pole vault superfans. They came to every meet. I think in the last three years they have maybe missed four meets because they were really far away. They go to every single meet they can. They are parents to the other vaulters on the team as well.”
Reed said the support back home also made her journey great.
“Everyone at Piketon has been so supportive as well. I have coaches that I have had in the past reach out to me and say how proud they are of me. I think I am the first national champion to come out of Piketon,” said Reed.
“I want kids at Piketon to know to work hard and don’t take anything for granted, because something really great might come out of it someday.”
Reed has all of the memories and accomplishments she can reflect upon as she continues working toward her pharmacy degree and begins the next phase of her life.
“I’ve traveled to some really cool places, which has been so much fun. I’ve been in a small school through high school and college. Even though I am at a small school, like Ohio Northern, which is Division III, it doesn’t mean that I don’t have big opportunities,” said Reed.
“I’ve been able to compete with Division I competition. I’d been to five national meets before my senior year. I’ve had every opportunity that any other athlete gets at any other school. I’ve had a really good career at Northern and a good career in pole vaulting. I’ve been able to experience things that other people will never get to experience in their lifetime.”
