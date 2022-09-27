On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Southern Ohio Conference conducted its annual boys 18-hole golf match at the Elks Country Club near McDermott to determine the league champions.
South Webster took the team title in Division I with a score of 359. Wheelersburg claimed the Division II title with a score of 335.
In Division I, Valley’s Cameron Phillips finished with the top score, shooting a 72 to win SOC I Player of the Year. Joining him as First Team All-SOC I were South Webster’s Owen Mault (75), Ironton St. Joseph’s Eli Ford (79), South Webster’s Riley Burnett (86), Eastern’s Cayden Haislop (90) and South Webster’s Tristan Belford (96).
In Division I, Eastern finished second as a team with a 398, followed by Ironton St. Joseph (402), Valley (405), Green (436), and Western (460).
Individually for Eastern behind SOC I First Teamer Cayden Haislop’s 90 were Dalton Southworth (100), Logan Slusher (104), Eddie Salmen (104) and Ethan Brown-Harris (124).
Individually for Western, Cutter Clay led the way with a 107, followed by Wesley Satterfield (109), Ethan Gedeon (118), Jagger Grooms (126) and Foster Davis (134).
In Division II, Wheelersburg’s Eli Hall finished with the top score, ending his day with an 80. Joining him as First Team All-SOC werre Wheelersburg teammates Brady Gill (81), Owen Young (85), and Levi Kidd (89), Minford’s Matthew Justice (85), and Waverly’s Ben Nichols (88).
Waverly finished second in the Division II competition with a team score of 366, followed by Minford (420), Oak Hill (425), Northwest (437) and Portsmouth West (445).
Individually for the Tigers behind SOC II First Teamer Ben Nichols’ 88, Caden Corkerton shot 91, Zander King finished with a 92, Cody Beekman finished with a 95, and Connor Snyder shot a 103.
Sectional golf action began on Tuesday for the Waverly Tigers in the Division II tournament at the Elks Country Club near McDermott. Eastern will play in the Division III sectional tournament at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club, in Piketon, on Wednesday, while Western will travel to the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.