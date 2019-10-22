A total of eight Pike County cross country runners have extended their season by securing a spot in regional competition this weekend.
The lone female, Abby Cochenour, will represent Eastern in Division III, while the Waverly Tigers will head to the Division II meet as a team. Both will be competing at Pickerington on Saturday. More details on each race from Saturday’s district meet at the University of Rio Grande are included in the following sections.
DIVISION II BOYS
In Division II, the top eight teams and top 32 individuals had the opportunity to advance from Rio Grande to the regional competition in Pickerington on Saturday.
Technically, the Southeast District was split into two for the purposes of sending athletes and teams to the regional round. But it was run as one large race.
As has been the case for Waverly this season, the Tigers continued to chase Southern Ohio Conference competitor Northwest. Unioto finished as the top team with 38 points, followed by Northwest with 82 points. Waverly was a close third with 95 points, followed by Sheridan in fourth at 102. Since the district was split, that meant Unioto and Northwest were district champions, while Waverly and Sheridan were district runner-up teams. The other four teams headed to this weekend’s regional meet at Pickerington in Division II include fifth-place Fairfield Union (140), sixth-place Warren (172), seventh-place Logan Elm (218) and eighth-place Vinton County (236).
Waverly’s top five runners did well, keeping themselves in the upper quarter of the 160 competitors.
Sheridan junior William Wilke was the overall race winner, finishing in 16:03.83, well ahead of runner-up Landen Smith of Northwest (16:27.72). Close behind them were Unioto’s Gabe Lynch (16:32.62), Unioto’s Corey Schobelock (16:32.77) and Waverly senior Aidan Judd (16:35.4), who led his team by taking fifth.
The next Tiger across the line was freshman Mitch Green, who ran the course in 16:54.04 to finish 11th. Senior Philip Evory (20th, 17:43.70), sophomore Jack Monroe (25th, 17:48) and junior Calob Ramirez (37th, 18:17.82) competed the scoring for Waverly. Sophomore Aidan Kelly (72nd, 19:44.99) and junior A.J. Sibole (75th, 19:46.69) rounded out the results for the Tigers.
Also competing in Division II were three Piketon Redstreaks. Senior Jarrett Klinker finished 54th overall in 19:10.29. Sophomore Wyatt Fout was 94th in 20:36.7, and sophomore Tyler Sowards finished 133rd in 22:28.34.
The Tigers will head to Pickerington North Saturday to run in the Division II regional boys regional race at 2:15 p.m. The top seven teams and 20 individuals will advance to the state meet at National Trail Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 2.
DIVISION II GIRLS
The Waverly Lady Tigers wrapped up their cross country season by finishing 15th overall as a team in the Division II girls race at the University of Rio Grande on Saturday.
The top seven teams and top 28 individuals were eligible to advance. Sophomore Olivia Cisco was nine spots away from moving on, taking 37th overall in 22:23.22. Senior Sarah Crabtree was next, ending 148th in 23:16.85. Freshman Julia Clark was 77th overall (25:11.68), followed by senior Maggie Reisinger (92nd, 26:04.1), junior Abby Ray (100th, 26:45.93), sophomore Aiyana Tolliver (102nd, 26:53.76), and freshman Hannah Swinning (118th, 28:51.01).
DIVISION III GIRLS
Eastern sophomore Abby Cochenour ran her way to a third-place finish in the Division III girls competition, finishing in 20:29.87 to secure her place at the regional competition for the second straight year.
The overall race winner was Leesburg Fairfield senior Ciara Colwell, who finished the course in 20:00.83. Peebles sophomore Katy Seas was the runner-up in 20:07.35. In all, six teams and 24 competitors were eligible to advance. Cochenour and the other Division III girls runners and teams will compete in the Division III girls race at Pickerington North on Saturday at 11 a.m.
As a team, the Lady Eagles finished 12th overall with 261 points. Behind Abby Cochenour, freshman Kaylee Jones finished 69th in 26:04.66, followed by freshman Sofia Salisbury (76th, 26:23.97), senior Emma Brunner (94th, 27:05.38) and sophomore Addison Cochenour (108th, 29:21.09).
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks also competed in this race, finishing 14th overall with 334 points.
Freshman Kenzie Mays led the charge, finishing 30th (23:22.7) and six spots away from qualifying for the regional meet. Sophomore Shelby Carrico was next, taking 51st in 24:59.26. Freshman Kalyn Mays was 102nd in 28:14.71, followed by senior Abby Carter (131st, 33:36.08), junior Gracie Hablitzel (132nd, 33:45.71) and freshman Izzy Hablitzel (134th, 34:55.93).
DIVISION III BOYS
Eastern senior Brandon Ward finished his final cross country race as leading runner for the 12th place Eagles in the Division III boys district meet at the University of Rio Grande.
Ward was 53rd overall in 19:56.53, followed closely by sophomore teammates Brennen Slusher (54th, 20:03.08) and Logan Salisbury (20:03.15). Senior Garrett Tuggle was 76th overall in 20:54.15, followed by his brother Hayden Tuggle (102nd, 21:54.32), sophomore Michael Cantrell (111th, 22:46.79) and junior Morgan Bridges (126th, 24:14.62).
Western’s lone runner was sophomore Trey Satterfield, who crossed the line 123rd in 23:55.42.
The top six teams and 24 individuals had the opportunity to advance to the regional competition from the Division III boys race.
