Survive and advance. The Waverly Lady Tigers staved off a late fourth quarter rally by the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers earning a 50-46 sectional final victory in Monday evening action at WHS.
“This is a really big win for us,” said junior guard Kelli Stewart. “I know that we were super excited and had a lot of confidence going into it. The first half was a slow start for us and we’re not used to scoring that low and I just knew we needed to grind it out in the second half.”
Waverly opened the games taking a 4-2 lead. Chillicothe then connected on a triple to take a 5-4 lead before the Tigers retook the lead 6-5. Chillicothe’s Avery Erslan then scored with 3:12 to go in the quarter as the Cavaliers took a 9-6 lead. That score would remain heading into the second quarter.
Chillicothe built the lead to 17-13 with 4:57 to go in the second quarter. The quarter would stay between two and four points and see multiple ties. Ava Little then forced a turnover and found Bailey Vulgamore in transition for a score as Waverly tied the game 25-25 going into the half.
“We talked at halftime that I thought our decision making was bad, and that’s what I was frustrated with. I know we make better decisions. I thought in our press break Kelli and Bailey were looking to advance it via the pass when they had open driving lanes,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield about limiting turnovers.
“By standing and holding and looking to pass, that allowed pressure to come up and now you’re feeling it; whereas when they’re coming at you, if you beat them off the dribble and now they’re coming down hill, we’re getting into the lane and open threes and layups. I thought we were too tentative in the first half and made some careless passes.”
Behind eight points from Bailey Vulgamore and four points from Kelli Stewart, the Tigers won the third quarter 16-7 to take a nine point lead. Waverly began the third quarter on a 6-2 run to take a 31-27 lead with 4:35 to play. The Tigers then took a 33-27 lead before the Cavaliers cut the lead to 33-30. Vulgamore then put the Tigers up 35-30 with 1:42 to go in the third. Waverly finished the quarter on a 6-2 run as they took a 41-32 lead.
“I was really frustrated with myself in that first half. I knew I wasn’t giving my team what they needed, so at halftime I mentally checked myself, and I felt like the court was open for me to score,” mentioned Vulgamore.
“We know they’re a good one-two punch,” Bonifield said about Stewart and Vulgamore. “When Ava’s going, that makes us even better and we’re happy. Those two (Vulgamore and Stewart) are good decision makers. We try to get them isolated and they play well together and read and react. Both can handle the ball, both can shoot threes, and both can get down hill and get to the paint and put pressure on the defense. To have two (players) like that makes coaching a little bit easier.’’
Chillicothe started out the fourth quarter on a 10-4 run, cutting the Tiger lead to 45-42 with 3:52 left to play in the game. Chillicothe’s Jacey Harding then connected on a pair of free throws to trim the lead to 45-44 with 3:21 left to play in the game.
“She (Harding) can shoot from outside, something she prefers not to do, but she can knock down threes and does a good job of slivering through defenders. You give her a crack and she’s through, can make shots left handed and right handed, and is a great finisher in the paint. We threw about everything but the kitchen sink at her, and she still found a way to score and keep them in the game,” added Bonifled.
Chillicothe then took a brief 46-45 lead before the Tigers tied the game at 46-46 with 1:24 left to play in the game. Stewart then converted on a pair of free throws with under a minute left to give the Tigers a 48-46 lead. Ava Little and Vulgamore each hit a free throw to put the Tigers up 50-46 with 14.0 left in the game. Morgan Crabtree then sealed the victory as she came away with a game-ending steal.
Statistically leading the Tigers was Stewart with 23 points and seven rebounds. Vulgamore finished the night with 15 points, two assists and two steals. Sarah Thompson finished the game with six points and a team high 13 rebounds.
“She (Thompson) was giving us second chance opportunities on offensive rebounds and limiting their second chance opportunities on their end. We started rotating her (Thompson) out with Morgan (Crabtree) for offense and defense stuff. Sarah’s just getting stronger and stronger, getting almost to the way she was at the beginning of the year where she was really a key component to our team.”
Delaney Tackett scored three points and had four assists, while Little also scored three points along with three steals. Harding led Chillicothe with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Emma Barnes scored nine and Avery Erslan scored five.
The Tigers were 22-of-56 from the field and connected on a trifecta. Chillicothe was 17-of-54 and connected on two trifectas. Waverly was 5-of-14 from the free throw line, while the Cavaliers were 10-15. The Tigers outrebounded the Cavaliers 35-31. Waverly had 12 assists and forced 16 Chillicothe turnovers.
Waverly now advances to the district tournament where they will face off against the Fairfield Union Falcons who defeated Athens 45-37 to advance. The game will take place at Southeastern High School Saturday at 6 p.m.
“We played them once before earlier on in the season, and we definitely didn’t play the game we should’ve played. We know they’re a good team, so going into it we have to play our best, and we’re definitely excited and looking forward to the game for sure,” said Stewart.
Waverly improves to 15-5 overall with the victory and remains at 9-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Lady Tigers still have three league games to make up at a later date.
