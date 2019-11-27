With a talented freshman class joining a young team, the Western Lady Indians are expecting to be a work in progress this season on the basketball court.
Western finished last season with an overall record of 13-11. The Lady Indians also went 10-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Their season ended in a sectional final loss to Portsmouth Clay. But with the graduation of Sylvia Evans and Haley Whitt, the bulk of the scoring and rebounding is gone.
“We lost about 88 percent of our scoring and 80 percent of our rebounding with Sylvia and Haley,” said Western coach Mike Jordan. “In our first two scrimmages and our preview, the large percentage of our scoring has been coming from three freshmen — Kenzi Ferneau, Jordyn Rittenhouse, and Alicia Francis.”
There are no seniors on the team. Brooklyn Tackett and Carson Walls are the two juniors and the eldest players on the roster. The sophomore class includes Sakayla Beckett, Taylor Grooms, Alyssa Marhoover, Kacie Schuyler, Chloe Beekman and Abbi Grooms. Marhoover and Beekman played significant minutes last year as freshmen. This year’s freshman class includes Alicia Francis, Jordyn Rittenhouse, Gracie Gedeon, Kenzi Ferneau, and Emma Henderson.
“Brooklyn is our leader. She is starting to fill that role for us,” said Jordan. “Taylor Grooms is filling that role as well. Taylor Grooms has been a surprise for us so far. She has really stepped up. Taylor and Brooklyn are our best two defensive players.”
The rotation to start the varsity season will likely include three freshmen, three sophomores and one junior.
“We will rely on Alyssa Marhoover in the post for rebounding and post defense. She is the only player we have in that position,” said Jordan.
“Alicia is our starting point guard right now. Kenzi and Jordyn give us shooters on the wings. Kenzi is our backup point guard behind Alicia. The freshmen have scored 80 percent of our points in scrimmages.”
With the youth and inexperience, the Lady Indians will have a different look on the court this year.
“Last year we pressed and ran. It is going to be slowed down this year. Our top seven will need to play the majority of the minutes. We will try to grind the offense. You will see a lot more zone this year,” said Jordan.
“The good thing is that it will be a long year with young kids, which means they have a chance to grow and improve. Next year we will have some good eighth graders to help us.”
As far as Southern Ohio Conference Division I play, Jordan feels Notre Dame is expected to be at the top. New Boston and Green will also be strong teams this year. Jordan hopes his girls will continue to work.
“If the girls learn to play hard, we will have a chance to win a few games this year,” said Jordan. “We need to get through this year and then put in the work in the summer to get better.”
